We’re six weeks into fall, and all of social media is exploding with “Nora Ephron Fall” themed videos and pictures. Whether that’s outfits inspired by Nora Ephron characters played by Meg Ryan, or scenes from her movies that take place against the backdrop of an Autumnal New York day, Gen Z is obsessed with Ephron. And why shouldn’t they be? Ephron wrote and directed movies with characters everyone can relate to. She gave audiences characters that make them laugh, cry, and reassess the relationships they currently hold. The charm, sincerity, and aspirational nature of the onscreen relationships Ephron has crafted make her films not only great the first time watched, but upon every re-watch.

"Nora Ephron Fall"

When people talk about “Nora Ephron Fall,” or Nora Ephron aesthetic films, they’re usually talking about her films that feel cozy and have a similar romantic, city girl vibe to them. You’ve Got Mail, When Harry Met Sally, and Sleepless in Seattle, to name a few. They fit into a very specific formula that Ephron uses. The formula is: girl meets boy, girl hates boy, boy charms girl, girl forgives boy for all his shortcomings, boy and girl fall in love. This has been the winning formula for Ephron over her 26 years of filmmaking. However, on Ephron’s list of films that audiences worship, one other should be included. It follows the same formula with the same aesthetic, just with a twist.

What Is 'Bewitched' About?

Bewitched is a movie based on a 1960s sitcom of the same name - but again, with a twist. The sitcom is about a witch and a human man who fall in love, get married and navigate all the shenanigans that come with being an interspecies couple. It’s a simple but fun premise that made for a very successful show that has withstood the test of time. In 2005, Nora Ephron turned the show into a movie starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, but the premise of the movie slightly differs from that of the show. In the movie, Jack (Ferrell) is an actor looking for a break and is rebooting the original Bewitched show. Looking for an actress who can do Samantha Stephens' signature nose wiggle, Ferrell stumbles upon Isabel (Kidman), an actual witch trying to escape her upbringing and become human. The two develop their show, fall in love, and learn lessons along the way. Everything a good romantic comedy should have. So, why isn’t Bewitched part of the list of Norah Ephron films that get all the love?

'Bewitched' Was Panned by Critics Upon Release

At the time, critics slammed Bewitched because they liked the source material too much. One review stated, "Nicole Kidman is miscast as the romantically curious Isabel. She doesn't play the character convincingly and never channels Elizabeth Montgomery.. She gets the nose twitch right - probably because the script smells so bad that it's a natural reaction." The New York Times review read, "The film's screenwriters conjured up a very clever gimmick when they decided to revamp a favorite 60's television show. Too bad they forgot that a gimmick is no substitute for a screenplay, never mind a real movie." From reading all the reviews, it seems that, to these critics, nothing could do the old TV show justice.

Buried in a low box office performance and bad reviews, Bewitched hasn’t become an Ephron classic that is seen as a must-watch like When Harry Met Sally is. Perhaps it's because the target audience of the movie was millennials and Gen X. But Gen Z is the perfect audience for this film. Far enough from the source material, Bewitched offers an interesting take on adaptation that doesn’t require the audience to know and love the work that’s being adapted. What makes Bewitched an interesting adaptation is that it’s not for the people who love the show, it’s for people who don’t know it.

Introducing 'Bewitched' to a Younger Audience

Of course, there are homages and references only a true fan would get, but the movie is, at its core, about people who love the show Bewitched trying their best to reintroduce it to a younger generation. So, even if a young person doesn’t know anything about Bewitched, they wouldn't be lost at all. It's refreshing to watch an adaptation that doesn't treat people who know and love the urtext as the ingroup and new people as the outgroup. For Bewitched (2005) viewers, fans new and old can find something for themselves in this film. Bewitched (2005) is just as much about teaching young people about an old television show as it is about honoring the show.

There’s also a fantastic meta-cinematic quality to the story in Bewitched (2005). As the movie shows the steps the characters take to create this revival, viewers can't help but be aware that the film is an adaptation itself, and the film's plot is a reflection of the process Ephron and others took to create the movie. The movie is such a creative and new way to tell an old story, it deserves a watch just to see how Nora Ephron defies the adaptation formula and gives audiences something new: not just a retelling of a beloved story, but a building upon an old story. A movie that uses old elements, but still delivers something that is unique.

Will Ferrell Is An Unlikely But Perfect Romantic Lead

Ephron also shows Gen-Z audiences a different performance from an iconic comedian - Will Ferrell. Famous for his roles on SNL, his classic Christmas character in Elf, and his work with Adam McKay (Stepbrothers, Anchorman, etc.), Will Ferrell doesn't frequently play a romantic lead. Sure, in Elf (amongst other films) he got the girl in the end, but that doesn't necessarily make him a romantic lead in the classic rom-com sense. In a romantic comedy, the male lead has to follow a specific arc. It's usually learning something about love or learning something about his romantic interest that he didn't notice initially.

In Bewitched (2005), Jack does both. He learns that the woman he loves is a witch, putting a number of spells on him, and he also learns that in love, it doesn't matter if the person you fall for is different from the person you thought you'd fall for. In this role, Ferrell gives his character sweetness that is so genuine, you forget he's a comedian first and a romantic lead second. Ferrell has some funny scenes, but there's nothing funny about the way his character loves Isabel. He looks at her with such adoration, audiences can't help but fall in love with Ferrell for a little watching the movie.

Bewitched (2005) is a hidden gem that deserves to get the attention it should have gotten when it came out in theaters. Better suited for a younger generation, those who love all things Nora Ephron will love this movie. It's got romance, comedy, witches, black cats, and tons of cameos. And who knows? If you like the movie, maybe there's a new show just waiting for you to binge.