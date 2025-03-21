Beyblade, which originated in Japan in the late '90s, is a huge media franchise centered on popular spinning-top toys. The simple toyline has brought together a slew of fans from different generations, complete with manga, movies, and anime shows that have launched its popularity to greater heights. Now, in celebration of Beyblade Day (most commonly known as 3-2-1 Day), a world championship will be kicking off this year, which will culminate in a final championship to be held in Tokyo, Japan, this October.

ADK Emotions and T-Licensing Inc. announced the exciting international event called the 2025 Beyblade X World Championship, which will commence globally this April. The tournament, which aims to distinguish the world's top Blader, will have ages eight to 12 complete in the Regular Class, while ages 13 and up will be competing in Open Class; the age requirement may vary per region, especially in some parts of Asia. It will then build up to a two-day final showdown at the Tokyo Tower in Tokyo from October 11 to October 12. While some details have yet to be announced, confirmed participating regions include Taiwan, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and France.

The ‘Beyblade’ Franchise Expands With Exciting Events Happening Soon

Beyblade Day has laid out some plans throughout the rest of the year. In addition to the 2025 BEYBLADE X World Championship, Amazon will also host the Digital BEYBLADE X Championship, where participants with or without beyblades can battle it out online. Users can create and customize their own tops and join a battle in the comfort of their homes through the Beyblade X app. New merchandise is also coming every Beyblade fan's way, from including several extensive starter packs to get even the newest Bladers a place to start things.. In addition, a new portable Beyblade X Clash and Hasbro's Carry Beystadium Battle Arena are now available on Amazon.

The success of the franchise can be attributed to its accompanying anime shows, starting with the 2001 series of the same name. It then spawned a second season in 2002 titled Beyblade V-Force, with the third season — Beyblade G-Revolution Beyblade — having premiered in 2003. A new series Beyblade series, called Beyblade: Metal Saga, premiered in 2009. The most recent Beyblade show, titled Beyblade X, debuted in 2003. It is currently available to stream on Hulu.