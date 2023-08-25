Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been a presence in pop culture for the last two decades, winning Grammys and making amazing music. In film, she has done comedic and dramatic roles that have made her a recognizable face to anyone. Beyoncé also directs her own documentaries to show audiences her life struggles and vulnerabilities.

Her talent shines through no matter what she is doing. As an artist and actor, she understands the commitment of putting oneself into a role. She dedicates herself to the characters and adds her own sense of flair, making these movies her best.

10 ‘The Fighting Temptations’ (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 42%

Starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyoncé, the movie follows a man who returns to his Southern hometown to collect an inheritance but leads a gospel choir to compete in a choir competition. The feel-good story combines elements of music, humor, and drama to bring its characters together.

RELATED: The Best Celebrity Documentaries on Netflix

Beyoncé’s performance showcases her strong vocal abilities and charismatic stage presence. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. and her portrayal of a talented and confident singer contribute to the movie as well. Beyoncé’s star power and musical prowess undoubtedly are mesmerizing to watch.

9 ‘Carmen: A Hip Hopera’ (2001)

images via New line Television

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

A modern adaptation of the classic opera Carmen, originally composed by Georges Bizet, stars Beyoncé in the title role. The story centers around a confident and independent woman who works at a diner and is pursued by two men; an aspiring musician and a police officer.

RELATED: The 10 Best Music Themes in Action Movies, Ranked

The film explores themes of love, jealousy, passion, and betrayal, much like the original opera. However, it's updated to reflect modern trends as the hip-hopera version infuses contemporary music, dance, and Black culture into the story. Beyoncé's ability to convey emotions through her acting and her powerful singing shows how versatile of an artist she is, successfully bringing her character to life with confidence and natural allure.

8 ‘The Lion King’ (2019)

Images Via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 52%

Following the same general storyline as the original 1994 Disney animated film, it tells the tale of a young lion cub who must navigate a journey of self-discovery following a personal tragedy. Beyoncé voices the role of Nala, a strong-willed and brave lioness.

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Movies that Tackle Grief

Beyoncé’s strong and distinctive voice brings the character a sense of power and authenticity. Her ability to convey both vulnerability and strength through her performance adds a genuine voice to Nala.

7 ‘Austin Powers In Goldmember’(2002)

image via New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

In Goldmember, Austin Powers teams up with his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil, to stop a new villain named Goldmember. Along the way, Austin encounters a new face, Foxxy Cleopatra, who helps him in his mission. Though critics didn't rate this Mike Myers movie highly, they are comedic gold and fan favorites.

RELATED: From 'Austin Powers4' to 'Jurassic Park 4': 10 Sequels we Almost got to see

The movie is known for its slapstick comedy and numerous pop culture references. One iconic scene includes Nathan Lane mimicking the words of Foxy. Satirizing the James Bond spy genre and other elements of popular culture from the ’60s and ’70s, Foxy fits into the Bond girl mold, though she adds her own charm and bodacious attitude to the mix.

6 ‘Epic’ (2013)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Queen B voices Queen Tara in the animated film about a young girl who gets transported to a hidden magical world in the forest. The realm is a miniature land where elements of fantasy and adventure come together to create a whole fairytale of its own.

The movie helps to explore themes of wonder in the natural world and how to help it through conservation. Queen Tara plays a crucial role in the conflict as her actions and decisions impact the fate of the entire forest. Beyoncé’s voice brings a sense of elegance and strength to the character, making Queen Tara a memorable presence.

5 ‘Cadillac Records’ (2008)

Image via Tristar Pictures/Sony Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

The biographical drama tells the story of the legendary Chicago-based record label Chess Records and the influential musicians who were part of it during the 1950s and 1960s. The film portrays the rise of Chess Records as it becomes a significant player in the development of blues, rhythm and blues, and early rock and roll music.

Beyoncé’s portrayal of Etta James is one of the notable performances in the film as she captures the essence of James’s turbulent life, showcasing both her singing talent and acting skills. The talented ensemble cast plays a heavy part in the Rotten Tomatoes ranking.

4 ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Beyoncé plays the character Deena Jones, one of the main members of the girl group “The Dreams,” along with Effie White and Lorrell Robinson. Deena starts as a backup singer but eventually becomes the group's lead singer as they experience success and navigate the challenges of the music industry.

Throughout the story, Deena’s character undergoes personal and professional transformations, reflecting the changes in the music industry and the group’s dynamics. Beyoncé's portrayal of Deena showcases her talents, contributing to the film’s exploration of fame, ambition, and the impact of stardom on friendships and individual dreams.

3 ‘Black is King’ (2020)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The visual film created by Beyoncé is a re-imagining of the story of The Lion King, celebrating Black culture, identity, and heritage. The film weaves together a series of stunning visuals, artistic performances, and musical interludes to tell a visually captivating and culturally rich story.

Through imagery and storytelling, it aims to promote messages of self-love, pride, and the importance of embracing one’s cultural heritage. Beyoncé's artistic vision and creative direction make the film a visually striking and impactful exploration of identity and resilience.

2 ‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé’ (2019)

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

A documentary concert film released on Netflix offers an intimate look at Beyoncé's historic performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The title is in reference to Beyoncé's return to the stage after giving birth to twins and her role in celebrating the culture of historically Black colleges and universities.

Through the film, Beyoncé provides insight into her creative process and her dedication to delivering a memorable performance, giving viewers a glimpse into the rigorous preparation, rehearsals, and struggles of bringing her vision to life on stage. The powerful celebration of music, culture and the determination to make a statement through performance art give this a high score with critics.

1 ‘Lemonade’ (2016)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Lemonade is a multimedia project that combines music, film, and poetry to create a narrative exploring themes of infidelity, empowerment, Black identity, womanhood, and personal growth. It brings powerful, evocative imagery and symbolism.

One of the most profound features is spoken-word segments from the work of Warsan Shire, a Somali-British poet, which enhance the album's emotional depth. It’s often considered a groundbreaking work that showcases Beyoncé’s artistic evolution and willingness to address personal and societal issues through her music.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Documentaries of All Time, Ranked