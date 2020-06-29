Watch the Stunning Teaser for Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Coming to Disney+

A stunning and deeply great trailer for Beyoncé‘s Black Is King, a forthcoming visual album she wrote, directed, and produced, dropped over the weekend. This is not the first time Beyoncé has hopped into the writer or director’s chair. However, the trailer for The Lion King star’s latest project (in production for a year!) hints at this maybe being her most epic creative undertaking to date — and yes, I’m including Lemonade in that statement.

Black Is King uses the music of Beyoncé’s 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which was released alongside the live-action(ish) remake of The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau and Donald Glover. With songs like “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl” as the foundation, Black Is King is a visual album which breathes life into the lessons of The Lion King for “young kings and queens everywhere,” as a press release notes. Imagery from The Lion King is made a reality and brought to the center of the frame, with Beyoncé also making appearances throughout the visual album — but not necessarily appearing to be the star, so to speak. Instead, the spotlight is shared by a a diverse cast telling the Beyoncé-penned story. The trailer for this project is a work of art in and of itself, featuring gorgeous shot after gorgeous shot of Beyoncé’s vision writ large. If you’re not clearing your schedule to watch Black Is King, you need to get your priorities in order.

Black Is King lands on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more Disney+ news right here.

Here’s the synopsis for Black Is King: