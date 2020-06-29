Watch the Stunning Teaser for Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Coming to Disney+

A stunning and deeply great trailer for Beyoncé‘s Black Is King, a forthcoming visual album she wrote, directed, and produced, dropped over the weekend. This is not the first time Beyoncé has hopped into the writer or director’s chair. However, the trailer for The Lion King star’s latest project (in production for a year!) hints at this maybe being her most epic creative undertaking to date — and yes, I’m including Lemonade in that statement.
Black Is King uses the music of Beyoncé’s 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which was released alongside the live-action(ish) remake of The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau and Donald Glover. With songs like “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl” as the foundation, Black Is King is a visual album which breathes life into the lessons of The Lion King for “young kings and queens everywhere,” as a press release notes. Imagery from The Lion King is made a reality and brought to the center of the frame, with Beyoncé also making appearances throughout the visual album — but not necessarily appearing to be the star, so to speak. Instead, the spotlight is shared by a a diverse cast telling the Beyoncé-penned story. The trailer for this project is a work of art in and of itself, featuring gorgeous shot after gorgeous shot of Beyoncé’s vision writ large. If you’re not clearing your schedule to watch Black Is King, you need to get your priorities in order.
Black Is King lands on Disney+ on Friday, July 31. Watch the official trailer below. Get even more Disney+ news right here.
Here’s the synopsis for Black Is King:
This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.
The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.
These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.
Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, “Black Is King” is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. Videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl” are extravagances of elegance and soul. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.