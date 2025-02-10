Securing tickets for one of the world's biggest names in music is undoubtedly every music fan's very own Hunger Games but it's not all doom and gloom for fans of Beyoncé because the Queen B herself has officially added more dates to her Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.

Named after her record-breaking album of the same title, the tour has been expanded by another five dates after unsurprising phenomenal demand. The line-up includes two new US dates, 18 May at Chicago's Soldier Field Stadium and 13 July at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Other cities that earned new additions include two more UK dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 14 and 16 June, bringing her total number of nights in London to a whopping six. Finally, Queen B has also added another night in the most romantic city in the world at Paris' Stade de France stadium on 22 June.

Tickets For Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Will Go On Sale From Tuesday 11 February

Members of the Beyhive can get their hands on tickets for the tour in one of the pre-sales which kick off on Tuesday 11 February and run through until Wednesday 12 February. Everyone else will be able to try their luck with tickets during the general sale on Friday 14 February, Valentine's Day.

The world tour announcement comes on the back of a hugely successful night at the 2025 Grammy Awards for the superstar songstress.

Beyoncé's country catalog Cowboy Carter saw the songstress finally take home the esteemed "Album of the Year" prize after losing out on the accolade four times previously. She also scooped the "Best country duo/group performance" prize for her track "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus. Her third win of the night came in the form of a record-breaking moment when she was handed the "Best Country Album" award, making history as the first-ever black woman to do so in the award show's six-decade-old history. After a night of big wins, the singer's shelf now holds a staggering total of 35 Grammy Awards. The stunning number of wins, coupled with her total of 99 nominations makes her the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in the award show's history.

You can find out more details on how to secure tickets for Beyoncé Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour below.

Get Tickets