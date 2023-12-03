The Big Picture Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had a historic debut in IMAX theaters, earning $5.1 million in global revenue during its opening weekend, making it the second biggest IMAX global opening for a concert film.

In another display of cinematic and musical fusion after Taylor Swift’s Eras Film Tour — Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé — made a historic debut in IMAX theaters. The days leading up to its release were nothing short of a phenomenon and the film has already managed to rake in an impressive $5.1 million in global IMAX revenue during its opening weekend. This figure positions Renaissance as the second-biggest IMAX global opening weekend for a musical act film. The concert film stands right behind Eras Film Tour which earned $13 million, becoming the biggest IMAX opening for a film by a musical artist earlier this year.

Most of the revenue of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé comes from the IMAX domestic box office with a staggering $4.6 million from 328 IMAX screens, accounting for 21% of the film's overall worldwide total of $27.4 million. The remaining $500,000 comes from the international box office, from 125 IMAX screens. The film's triumph in IMAX theaters is a reflection of Beyoncé's vision and the growing trend of artists utilizing high-quality, immersive formats to enhance the viewer experience.

Renaissance is more than just a concert film. It's designed to be a multisensory spectacle that merges music, cinema, and art — the trailers paint a good picture of this. It’s a celebration of Beyoncé’s hard work and has been produced by her own production company, Parkwood Entertainment. While Beyoncé has previously also released Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé in collaboration with Netflix, Renaissance is Queen Bey’s first concert film to have a wide theatrical release — led by AMC Theaters & Variance Films domestically.

The Format of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé combines concert footage, behind-the-scenes clips, and personal moments in a three-hour documentary format. It features performances from Beyoncé’s 56-stop Renaissance World Tour, rehearsals, and tour planning sequences as well as intimate interviews with family and colleagues. Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced the film herself and will also be taking 50% of the film’s gross earnings home, similar to how Taylor Swift did for her concert film.

Renaissance was Beyoncé’s first solo tour in seven years and it became a monumental success. In addition to breaking records at the IMAX box office, the tour itself earned $580 million from concert tickets only. Moreover, the first-day pre-sales of the concert film hit $6 million.

Renaissance, in addition to being a concert film, circles the singer’s life and also explores themes of motherhood and the difficulties of balancing personal and professional life. It started its theatrical run on December 1, 2023, and is not yet available on home video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

