The BeyHive is about to include recliner seats and popcorn, as Beyoncé's newest concert film, Renaissance is flying into theaters this December. This is proving to be a trend with stadium tours, as Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is set to premiere in theaters on October 13. Both films have proven high pre-sale grosses, and these impressive numbers are sure to inspire other artists to put their concerts on the big screen as well. Beyoncé's film is based around her "Renaissance" world tour, which began in May of this year. The concert was met with high praise, not just for Beyoncé's unbelievable performance, but for the choreography, sets, and costume design, including a now-iconic beaded dress by Alexander McQueen.

This is not Beyoncé's first time releasing a concert film, as her movie Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, was released in 2019 on Netflix. The film was incredibly popular, earning her six Emmy nominations and a Grammy. The singer has also experimented with visual albums like Black is King in 2020 and Lemonade in 2016. Beyoncé is not only a powerhouse performer, but an actress as well, appearing in films like the Oscar-winning Dreamgirls, the psychological thriller Obsessed, and the musical comedy The Fighting Temptations.

When Is 'Renaissance' Coming Out?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Renaissance opens on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Renaissance'?

Renaissance will premiere in exclusively in theaters on December 1. The film will open against Jeff Nichols' crime drama The Bikeriders, John Woo's action-revenge-thriller Silent Night, and the Thomasin McKenzie-Anne Hathaway drama Eileen. Tickets are available for pre-order now and cost between $22-28 depending on the location. You can click the link below to pre-order tickets on Fandango.

As of now, no details have been revealed of a possible streaming release.

Is There a Trailer for 'Renaissance'?

"When I am performing, I am free," says Beyoncé at the start of the Renaissance trailer, which plays like a film itself. The trailer dives deep into the singer's personal life as well as her power on stage, showing fans' emotional reactions to the show. Check out the chill-inducing trailer below:

Who Stars In 'Renaissance'?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

So far, there are only two credited performers Renaissance: Beyoncé, and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. This is Blue Ivy's second appearance in one of her mother's projects, as she previously appeared in the 2020 Disney+ special Black Is King. The film was a visual album for Beyoncé based on the music of The Lion King.

The credits for Renaissance are sure to grow, as the trailer shows Beyoncé's incredible lineup of backup dancers throughout, as well as some other key figures in her life. The singer is famously married to rap singer Jay-Z, who also makes appearances during the preview.

What Is 'Renaissance' About?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Renaissance follows Beyoncé as she embarks on her biggest concert tour yet. With a run time of two-and-a-half hours, it's suggested that the film will show both her performances in the show and a behind-the-scenes look into the tour. Beyoncé is notoriously private, so any time the singer advertises a look behind the curtain into her personal life, fans love to see it. This personal touch may be more of a draw to the film than the actual concert, as we love to see the hard work and dedication that goes behind a concert as big as this one.

Who Is Making 'Renaissance'?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Renaissance is being produced by Parkwood Entertainment, an entertainment company founded by Beyoncé in 2010. The singer established the company because she wanted to be her own manager, and the company has grown considerably since its inception. It's being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing and Variance Films, in association with AMC Theaters, the same theater company Taylor Swift decided to use for her own concert film.

More Beyoncé Films You Can Watch Right Now

image via New Line Cinema

Dreamgirls (2006) - Bill Condon's musical drama was a phenomenon upon its release, winning two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Hudson) and another for Best Sound Mixing. In the film, Beyoncé plays Deena Jones, a member of the trio of singers that also includes Jennifer Hudson as Effie White and Anika Noni Rose as Lorrell Robinson. The three powerhouse singers form the 1960s soul group the Dreamettes, who rose to fame once they were discovered by Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx). Things begin to unravel as their personal lives interfere with their singing dreams, and Effie learns that her voice isn't valued over Deena's looks. The film brought us Hudson's epic rendition of "And I'm Telling You, I'm Not Going," some fabulous dance moves, and an epic soundtrack. The film also stars Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, and even John Krasinski in a supporting role.

Austin Powers In Gold Member (2002) - Groovy, baby. It only makes sense to have Beyoncé in a Bond Girl-esque role, given the name Foxxy Cleopatra. The 2002 film follows the story of the beloved Austin Powers (the incomparable Mike Myers) as he travels back to 1975 to save his kidnapped father. The story contains all the classic fun of an Austin Powers movie, including Myers playing multiple roles: Powers, the evil Dr. Goldfinger, and Dr. Evil. Beyoncé plays Power's old girlfriend, who teams up with him to fight against the evil that faces them. Packed with all the Austin Powers catchphrases we love, the film was a hit upon its release, earning $296 million worldwide.

The Pink Panther (2006) - Come for Steve Martin, stay for Beyoncé's incredibly good (and incredibly hard to find) song, "Woman Like Me." Beyoncé plays world-famous popstar Xania, whose fiancé is killed after proposing to her with the infamous Pink Panther Diamond. Inspector Clousea (Steve Martin) is immediately on the case, alongside his much more competent sidekick, Ponton (Jean Reno). The movie is classic Martin physical comedy, matched with laugh-out-loud sight gags, the best of which includes Clousea and Ponton in head-to-toe camouflage, spinning in circles as they attempt to break into a party where Xania is performing (coinciding with the epic "Woman Like Me" performance). The film did well in theaters, leading to a sequel, The Pink Panther 2, being released in 2009.

