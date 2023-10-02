The Big Picture Beyoncé premiered a trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at her highly successful 2023 Renaissance World Tour. Tickets are now on sale for the film, which will be released in theaters on December 1st.

Beyoncé opted for an innovative contract model, similar to Taylor Swift, to bring the movie to theaters.

The movie will not only showcase the tour's journey and performances, but also dive into Beyoncé's hard work, creative mind, and strategic role in bringing the production together. It will also feature her husband Jay-Z and their children, including Blue Ivy Carter as a backup dancer.

On Sunday evening, Beyoncé premiered an extensive trailer for an upcoming concert film centered around her highly successful 2023 Renaissance World Tour. Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé the movie's official trailer release coincided with the launch of ticket pre-sales. Tickets are now available through various theater chains, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Audiences in the United States can experience the film in theaters starting from December 1st.

In mid-September, insiders revealed that a hybrid project auction had been teased to the leading studios and streaming platforms, as previously reported by Variety. Beyoncé opted for an innovative contract model that had been pioneered by AMC and Taylor Swift back in August. Swift's project was self-funded, and as per reports, she is set to receive a substantial share, well exceeding 50%, of the box office earnings through this arrangement. According to Variety, who were first to report the news, Beyoncé will also be benefiting from the same deal structure.

Beyoncé will be hoping for a similar response from her Beyhive as Swift had from her legion of Swifties. Presales for The Eras Tour were reported most recently at over $65 million and demand continues to soar. Due to the sheer amount of traffic and demand for tickets to the show, AMC Theatres placed fans in a queue to purchase tickets.

A Film By Beyoncé

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

The upcoming movie is a hybrid of documentary and concert film, which will involve a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the concert as well as a look at the singer rehearsing with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter who is also serving as a backup dancer on the tour, as well as her husband Shawn Carter also known as Jay-Z, and the couple's twins, Rumi and Sir.

The movie will not only dive into the tour's journey from inception to close, but it will also explore the singer's hardwork, creative mind, legacy, and strategic role in bringing the production all together. The official synopsis reads:

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are available now via Fandango. You can check out the official trainer for Renaissance down below. The film will be released in theaters on December 1st.