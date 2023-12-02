The Big Picture Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, directed by Beyoncé, documents her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

The concert film had a strong opening day, grossing $11.5 million, and is projected to have an opening weekend haul of $20-24 million.

Renaissance has received widespread critical acclaim, with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a perfect A+ CinemaScore from audiences.

It’s going to be a muted post-Thanksgiving frame at the domestic box office, with a concert film landing at the number one position, and two foreign-language blockbusters finding spots in the top five. Has this ever happened before? On the heels of the record-breaking numbers posted by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie, AMC is debuting Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in theaters nationwide. Like The Eras Tour, which has earned more than $250 million worldwide, Renaissance will play for at least four weekends.

Directed by Beyoncé, the concert film documents the development and success of her Renaissance World Tour. Renaissance grossed an estimated $11.5 million on opening day, which includes the $5 million that it grossed in Thursday previews that actually began late in the evening, as opposed to the 3 pm release that most studios opt for nowadays. The film is headed for an opening weekend haul of between $20 million and $24 million, which is in line with most concert movies, and shouldn’t really be compared to the anomalous $90 million-plus opening weekend haul delivered by The Eras Tour a couple of months ago. But like Swift’s blockbuster film, Renaissance has also received widespread critical acclaim. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and matched The Eras Tour’s perfect A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Both these metrics will play a key role in how the film performs in the coming weeks.

In second place, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes dropped by almost 50% as it enters its third week of release. The film grossed an estimated $4 million on Friday, and is aiming for a $15 million third weekend haul. This should take the film’s running domestic total to a healthy $120 million. While this is nowhere near the high benchmark set by the four original Hunger Games movies — each of them grossed more than $100 million domestically in their first weekends alone — The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes showed an encouragingly strong second weekend hold, and should ultimately conclude its run with around $160 million stateside.

'Godzilla Minus One' and 'Animal' Are Delivering Record Domestic Debuts for Their Respective Countries

Close

The third spot went to the buzzy Japanese tent-pole Godzilla Minus One, incidentally one of two foreign films on this list. Until recently, Minus One held a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the number has since fallen to a still-excellent 97%. The action spectacle delivered the biggest-ever opening day haul for a Japanese film in North America, grossing an estimated $5 million including previews on Friday. The movie is projected to gross around $10 million in its domestic weekend, and has already amassed nearly $25 million in Japan.

In fourth place, India’s Animal generated a Bollywood-record $2.5 million opening day haul, which includes the $1 million that it grossed in previews. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the hyper-violent crime film is also setting new benchmarks in its home country, where it delivered the second-biggest opening day in the history of Bollywood (or Hindi language) cinema. Animal is eyeing a $7 million opening weekend, which should set a new domestic record for Bollywood movies. Rounding out the top five is Sony's release of Apple's Napoleon, which grossed $2.1 million on Friday, taking its running domestic total past the $40 million mark. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.