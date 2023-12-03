The Big Picture Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film had a successful opening weekend, grossing $21 million and receiving positive ratings.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is expected to play in theaters for at least four weekends and aims to reach $100 million.

Godzilla Minus One, a Japanese film, overperformed in its North American debut, grossing $10 million and receiving high ratings.

Although the theatrical marketplace can certainly feel the post-Thanksgiving lull this weekend, the relative lack of big-ticket offerings has opened the door for more unconventional fare to succeed. Case in point, AMC’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé took the top spot in its first weekend of release, while two foreign-language blockbusters delivered record-breaking debuts. Renaissance grossed an estimated $21 million this weekend, which is in line with expectations, although it’s nowhere near the phenomenally high number posted by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film a couple of months ago.

Also distributed by AMC without the involvement of studios, The Eras Tour grossed more than $90 million in its opening weekend, and has since generated a record-smashing $250 million globally. Renaissance, which currently holds a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, will play for at least four weekends in theaters, as it hopes to leg it to $100 million across the holidays.

The number two spot was claimed by Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which added an estimated $14.5 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to $120 million. The dystopian drama had a franchise-low debut of around $44 million a couple of weeks ago, but held remarkably well over the Thanksgiving frame. And although it remains the lowest-grossing installment of the series, the movie will easily recover costs in its theatrical run, and is expected to tap out with around $160 million domestically.

'Godzilla Minus One' Delivered Record Results for a Japanese Film

Close

Over-performing at number three is Japan’s Godzilla Minus One, which had already grossed around $25 million in its home country before debuting in North America. The movie grossed an estimated $10 million in its first weekend, on the back of a stellar 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The number four spot was claimed by Universal’s Trolls Band Together. The animated three-quel narrowly edged out the competition with a $7.6 million third weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $75 million mark.

Number five went to Disney Animation’s Wish, which added $7.4 million in its second weekend, taking its running total to a disappointing $42 million. It was a tough fight for the number five spot, with Wish battling Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and the Bollywood blockbuster Animal. The slyly funny historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix grossed a little over $7 million in weekend two, taking its running domestic total past the $45 million mark but falling out of the top five. What remains to be seen now is if it will be able to match the nearly $70 million gross posted by fellow Apple epic Killers of the Flower Moon. Debuting outside the top five, director John Woo’s Hollywood comeback film, Silent Night, grossed an estimated $3 million this weekend, stumbling right out of the gate.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it. Release Date December 1, 2023 Cast Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Music

Find Tickets Now