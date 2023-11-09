The Big Picture Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set to release on December 1, 2023, and is expected to earn $20 million on opening weekend, according to Forbes.

The film follows Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in seven years, which generated approximately $580 million in concert ticket sales and attracted over 2.7 million attendees.

Like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film, Beyoncé will reportedly earn 50% of the film's grossing from its earnings. This is not Beyoncé's first concert film, as her previous film, Homecoming, is available to stream on Netflix.

Beyoncé is all set to transcend through space and time on the silver screen for her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. After unveiling a poster last month in October, and a trailer before it, a fresh new trailer has been released. The film is being produced by her own production company Parkwood Entertainment and distributed by Variance Films and Trafalgar Releasing, in association with AMC Theaters — the same entity that Taylor Swift had a contract with for her Eras Film Tour.

The new trailer kicks off with some iconic lines that Beyoncé has famously used to set the tone for her performances. In her words:

"I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find the source of my inner being. In this world that is male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood when being on the stage. It just reminds me of who I really am."

How Much Did Beyoncé Earn From the Renaissance Tour?

The “Renaissance World Tour” that the concert film follows was her first solo tour after about seven years and it raked in approximately $580 million in concert tickets. The tour started back on May 10, 2023, and ended on October 1, 2023. Beyoncé played a total of 56 shows within five months and over 2.7 million people attended her shows.

The first-day pre-sales of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which is coming to cinemas on December 1, 2023, managed to rake in $6 million. To give you an idea of where that stands — the first-day sales for Avatar: The Way of Water were $5.5 million and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 were $6 million. The film is projected to touch a global bow of $20 million on the opening weekend alone, as per Forbes.

The “Crazy in Love” singer, as reported earlier, is said to take home 50% of the grossing from her film’s earnings — as was the case with Swift’s Eras Tour Film. This is not the first time the singer has released a concert film either — as her previous concert film Homecoming is available to stream in the US on Netflix. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, on the other hand, will hit theaters all over the US on December 1, 2023. Check out the new trailer of the concert film below.

