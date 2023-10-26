Parkwood Entertainment’s Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which is gearing up to hit cinemas all over the world on December 1, 2023, has unveiled a new poster. Beyoncé can be seen rocking her celestial, futuristic outfit with a demeanor that resembles Guardian of the Galaxy’s Gamora. The concert film will first premiere in Los Angeles on November 25 and in London on November 30 before hitting movie theaters around the world on December 1.

Tickets will be available from November 9 in most international markets. For North American fans, the ticket windows are already open — seats can be secured starting at $22 plus tax, and you can check your local theater or find where to watch the film on Beyoncé's website to purchase your tickets. Arriving right after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film is highly anticipated. The legendary tour spanned 56 shows across 39 cities and 12 countries — taking off in Stockholm and ending in Kansas City.

The film "accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception," and details the “Crazy in Love” singer’s unwavering dedication, creative spirit, and her legacy. The Renaissance World Tour has attracted millions of people for what the franchise is now calling “a global sanctuary for freedom and shared joy” which resonates with her millions of fans.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Are Bringing Concert Films a New Level of Success

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Earlier this year, Swift's Eras Tour movie landed historic pre-sale records at AMC and has seen incredible box office returns since its debut on October 12. Now Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is set to continue the revolution of concert films when it hits the big screen later this year. Beyoncé's latest world tour grossed over $579 million across 56 stops and reached an estimated 2.7 million fans, and the first-day pre-sales of the movie generated an impressive $6 million.

Beyoncé has also previously released her Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé on Netflix which you can stream right now while you wait for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé to arrive in U.S. theaters on December 1. Check out the new poster of the concert film below.