The genre festival is holding nothing back on its 2021 edition.

Beyond Fest has announced the complete lineup for its 2021 edition, which includes Palme d’Or winner Titane and the U.S. premiere of Halloween Kills. Beyond Fest 2021 will also have the West Coast premiere of highly-anticipated films such as Lamb and The Black Phone, and also the world premiere of New York Ninja.

With 39 features, including 8 world premieres, 4 U.S. premieres, and 17 West Coast Premieres, Beyond Fest 2021 will open with the West Coast premiere of Julia Ducornau’s Palme d’Or Winner Titane, in the presence of the filmmaker. Director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum will join in person for the U.S. premiere of Halloween Kills. The guest list of Beyond Fest 2021 also includes Lamb’s director Valdimar Jóhannsson and star Noomi Rapace, Vortex’s writer and director Gaspar Noé, and The Black Phone’s filmmakers Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill.

Special screenings for the event will include a celebration of four-time Academy Award nominee Michael Mann with screenings of Collateral and Thief; a Q&A with VFX master Phil Tippett and West Coast debut of his Mad God and the classic Starship Troopers; a West Coast Premiere of the 4K restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange; and a new 4K Restoration of Andrzej Żuławski's Possession.

Beyond Fest 2021 is set to happen from Wednesday, September 29, to Monday, October 11. Attendance to all screenings requires physical proof of vaccination and guests must follow mandatory mask mandates. Here’s the full Beyond Fest 2021 lineup below:

LEGION THEATRE

Titane

West Coast Premiere

Director: Julia Ducournau

Country: France, Belgium

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Julia Ducournau in person

Halloween Kills

US Premiere

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: USA

Runtime: 106 Minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum in person

MUBI THEATRE at the Aero Theatre

Lamb

West Coast Premiere

Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson

Country: Iceland, Sweden, Poland

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Valdimar Jóhannsson and actor Noomi Rapace in person

New York Ninja

World Premiere

Director: John Liu

Country: USA

Runtime:

Year: 1984

GUESTS: Actors Cynthia Rothrock, Leon Isaac and Adrienne Meltzer, Producer Kurtis Spieler and Brad Henderson in person

Freddy vs. Jason

Repertory Screening

Director: Ronny Yu

Country: USA

Runtime: 97 minutes

Year: 2003

GUESTS: Writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon in person

You’re Next

Repertory Screening

Director: Adam Wingard

Country: USA

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2011

GUESTS: Director Adam Wingard and Writer Simon Barrett in person

Evil Dead

Repertory Screening

Director: Fede Álvarez

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Year: 2013

GUESTS: Director/Co-Writer Fede Álvarez in person

V/H/S 94

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jennifer Reeder, Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Simon Barrett, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Producers Brad Miska, Josh Goldbloom and composer Greg Anderson in person

V/H/S

Repertory Screening

Director: Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, Radio Silence

Country: USA

Runtime: 116 minutes

Year: 2012

GUESTS: Director Simon Barrett in person

Mad God

West Coast Premiere

Director: Phil Tippett

Country: USA

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Phil Tippett in person

Starship Troopers

Repertory Screening

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Country: USA

Runtime: 129 minutes

Year: 1997

GUESTS: Phil Tippett in person

Collateral

Repertory Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2004

GUESTS: Director Michael Mann in person

Thief

Repertory Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: USA

Runtime: 122 minutes

Year: 1981

GUESTS: Director Michael Mann in person

Vortex

West Coast Premiere

Director: Gaspar Noé

Country: France

Runtime: 144 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Gaspar Noé in virtual Q&A

Possession

West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Country: France, Germany

Runtime: 124 minutes

Year: 1981

The Empty Man

Repertory Screening

Director: David Prior

Country: USA

Runtime: 137 minutes

Year: 2020

GUESTS: Director David Prior in person

The Black Phone

West Coast Premiere

Director: Scott Derrickson

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Scott Derrickson in person

Blood for Dracula

Repertory Screening

Director: Paul Morrisey

Country: Italy, France

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 1974

GUESTS: Actor Udo Kier in person

SHUDDER THEATRE at the Los Feliz 3

Woodlands Dark And Days Bewitched: A History Of Folk Horror

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kier-La Janisse

Country: USA

Runtime: 194 minutes

Year: 2021

Allison’s Birthday

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Ian Coughlan

Country: Australia

Runtime: 97 minutes

Year: 1981

South Of Heaven

World Premiere

Director: Aharon Keshales

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Aharon Keshales in person

The Spine Of Night

West Coast Premiere

Director: Morgan Galen King, Philip Gelatt

Country: USA

Runtime: 93 minutes

Year: 2021

Code Name: Nagasaki

West Coast Premiere

Director: Fredrik Hana

Country: Norway

Runtime: 70 minutes

Year: 2021

Dr. Caligari

US Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: Stephen Sayadian

Country: USA

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 1989

GUESTS: Director Stephen Sayadian, Writer Jerry Stahl, Director of Photography Ladi von Jansky

Tombs of the Blind Dead

West Coast Premiere - Uncut Restoration

Director: Amando de Ossorio

Country: France, Portugal

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 1972

The Feast

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lee Haven Jones

Country: UK

Runtime: 93 minutes

Year: 2021

Saloum

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jean Luc Herbulot

Country: Senegal, Congo

Runtime: 84 minutes

Year: 2021

The Scary of Sixty-First

US Premiere

Director: Dasha Nekrasova

Country: USA

Runtime: 81 minutes

Year: 2021

The Seed

World Premiere

Director: Sam Walker

Country: UK

Runtime:

Year: 2021

The Beta Test

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jim Cummings

Country: USA

Runtime: 93 minutes

Year: 2021

The Medium

US Premiere

Director: Banjong Pisanthanakun

Country: Thailand, South Korea

Runtime: 131 minutes

Year: 2021

Earwig

US Premiere

Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović

Country: France, Belgium, UK

Runtime: 114 minutes

Year: 2021

Homebound

West Coast Premiere

Director: Sebastian Goodwin

Country: UK

Runtime: 75 minutes

Year: 2021

SECRET SCREENING

xxxxxxxx Premiere

Director: xxxx xxxxxxxxx

Country: xx

Runtime: xxxxx minutes

Year: 2021

The Sadness

West Coast Premiere

Director: Rob Jabbaz

Country: Taiwan

Runtime: 99 minutes

Year: 2021

A Banquet

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ruth Paxton

Country: UK

Runtime: 97 minutes

Year: 2021

After Blue (Dirty Paradise)

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bertrand Mandico

Country: France

Runtime: 127 minutes

Year: 2021

Travelling Light

World Premiere

Director: Bernard Rose

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2021

GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose, Actor Danny Houston, Tony Todd, Olivia D’Abo, Stephen Dorf and Matthew Jacob in person

IFC MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Antichrist

Director: Lars Von Trier

Country: Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2009

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Director: André Øvredal

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 86 minutes

Year: 2016

Kill List

Director: Ben Wheatley

Country: UK

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2011

Babadook

Director: Jennifer Kent

Country: Australia

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 2014

Berberian Sound Studio

Director: Peter Strickland

Country: UK

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2014

Maniac

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2012

