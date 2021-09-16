Beyond Fest has announced the complete lineup for its 2021 edition, which includes Palme d’Or winner Titane and the U.S. premiere of Halloween Kills. Beyond Fest 2021 will also have the West Coast premiere of highly-anticipated films such as Lamb and The Black Phone, and also the world premiere of New York Ninja.
With 39 features, including 8 world premieres, 4 U.S. premieres, and 17 West Coast Premieres, Beyond Fest 2021 will open with the West Coast premiere of Julia Ducornau’s Palme d’Or Winner Titane, in the presence of the filmmaker. Director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum will join in person for the U.S. premiere of Halloween Kills. The guest list of Beyond Fest 2021 also includes Lamb’s director Valdimar Jóhannsson and star Noomi Rapace, Vortex’s writer and director Gaspar Noé, and The Black Phone’s filmmakers Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill.
Special screenings for the event will include a celebration of four-time Academy Award nominee Michael Mann with screenings of Collateral and Thief; a Q&A with VFX master Phil Tippett and West Coast debut of his Mad God and the classic Starship Troopers; a West Coast Premiere of the 4K restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange; and a new 4K Restoration of Andrzej Żuławski's Possession.
Beyond Fest 2021 is set to happen from Wednesday, September 29, to Monday, October 11. Attendance to all screenings requires physical proof of vaccination and guests must follow mandatory mask mandates. Here’s the full Beyond Fest 2021 lineup below:
LEGION THEATRE
Titane
West Coast Premiere
Director: Julia Ducournau
Country: France, Belgium
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Julia Ducournau in person
Halloween Kills
US Premiere
Director: David Gordon Green
Country: USA
Runtime: 106 Minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum in person
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MUBI THEATRE at the Aero Theatre
Lamb
West Coast Premiere
Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson
Country: Iceland, Sweden, Poland
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Valdimar Jóhannsson and actor Noomi Rapace in person
New York Ninja
World Premiere
Director: John Liu
Country: USA
Runtime:
Year: 1984
GUESTS: Actors Cynthia Rothrock, Leon Isaac and Adrienne Meltzer, Producer Kurtis Spieler and Brad Henderson in person
Freddy vs. Jason
Repertory Screening
Director: Ronny Yu
Country: USA
Runtime: 97 minutes
Year: 2003
GUESTS: Writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon in person
You’re Next
Repertory Screening
Director: Adam Wingard
Country: USA
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2011
GUESTS: Director Adam Wingard and Writer Simon Barrett in person
Evil Dead
Repertory Screening
Director: Fede Álvarez
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 minutes
Year: 2013
GUESTS: Director/Co-Writer Fede Álvarez in person
V/H/S 94
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jennifer Reeder, Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows
Country: USA
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Simon Barrett, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Producers Brad Miska, Josh Goldbloom and composer Greg Anderson in person
V/H/S
Repertory Screening
Director: Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid, Joe Swanberg, Radio Silence
Country: USA
Runtime: 116 minutes
Year: 2012
GUESTS: Director Simon Barrett in person
Mad God
West Coast Premiere
Director: Phil Tippett
Country: USA
Runtime: 83 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Phil Tippett in person
Starship Troopers
Repertory Screening
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Country: USA
Runtime: 129 minutes
Year: 1997
GUESTS: Phil Tippett in person
Collateral
Repertory Screening
Director: Michael Mann
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2004
GUESTS: Director Michael Mann in person
Thief
Repertory Screening
Director: Michael Mann
Country: USA
Runtime: 122 minutes
Year: 1981
GUESTS: Director Michael Mann in person
Vortex
West Coast Premiere
Director: Gaspar Noé
Country: France
Runtime: 144 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Gaspar Noé in virtual Q&A
Possession
West Coast Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Andrzej Żuławski
Country: France, Germany
Runtime: 124 minutes
Year: 1981
The Empty Man
Repertory Screening
Director: David Prior
Country: USA
Runtime: 137 minutes
Year: 2020
GUESTS: Director David Prior in person
The Black Phone
West Coast Premiere
Director: Scott Derrickson
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Scott Derrickson in person
Blood for Dracula
Repertory Screening
Director: Paul Morrisey
Country: Italy, France
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 1974
GUESTS: Actor Udo Kier in person
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHUDDER THEATRE at the Los Feliz 3
Woodlands Dark And Days Bewitched: A History Of Folk Horror
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kier-La Janisse
Country: USA
Runtime: 194 minutes
Year: 2021
Allison’s Birthday
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Ian Coughlan
Country: Australia
Runtime: 97 minutes
Year: 1981
South Of Heaven
World Premiere
Director: Aharon Keshales
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Aharon Keshales in person
The Spine Of Night
West Coast Premiere
Director: Morgan Galen King, Philip Gelatt
Country: USA
Runtime: 93 minutes
Year: 2021
Code Name: Nagasaki
West Coast Premiere
Director: Fredrik Hana
Country: Norway
Runtime: 70 minutes
Year: 2021
Dr. Caligari
US Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Stephen Sayadian
Country: USA
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 1989
GUESTS: Director Stephen Sayadian, Writer Jerry Stahl, Director of Photography Ladi von Jansky
Tombs of the Blind Dead
West Coast Premiere - Uncut Restoration
Director: Amando de Ossorio
Country: France, Portugal
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 1972
The Feast
West Coast Premiere
Director: Lee Haven Jones
Country: UK
Runtime: 93 minutes
Year: 2021
Saloum
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jean Luc Herbulot
Country: Senegal, Congo
Runtime: 84 minutes
Year: 2021
The Scary of Sixty-First
US Premiere
Director: Dasha Nekrasova
Country: USA
Runtime: 81 minutes
Year: 2021
The Seed
World Premiere
Director: Sam Walker
Country: UK
Runtime:
Year: 2021
The Beta Test
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jim Cummings
Country: USA
Runtime: 93 minutes
Year: 2021
The Medium
US Premiere
Director: Banjong Pisanthanakun
Country: Thailand, South Korea
Runtime: 131 minutes
Year: 2021
Earwig
US Premiere
Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović
Country: France, Belgium, UK
Runtime: 114 minutes
Year: 2021
Homebound
West Coast Premiere
Director: Sebastian Goodwin
Country: UK
Runtime: 75 minutes
Year: 2021
SECRET SCREENING
xxxxxxxx Premiere
Director: xxxx xxxxxxxxx
Country: xx
Runtime: xxxxx minutes
Year: 2021
The Sadness
West Coast Premiere
Director: Rob Jabbaz
Country: Taiwan
Runtime: 99 minutes
Year: 2021
A Banquet
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ruth Paxton
Country: UK
Runtime: 97 minutes
Year: 2021
After Blue (Dirty Paradise)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bertrand Mandico
Country: France
Runtime: 127 minutes
Year: 2021
Travelling Light
World Premiere
Director: Bernard Rose
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2021
GUESTS: Director Bernard Rose, Actor Danny Houston, Tony Todd, Olivia D’Abo, Stephen Dorf and Matthew Jacob in person
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
IFC MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Antichrist
Director: Lars Von Trier
Country: Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2009
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Director: André Øvredal
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: 86 minutes
Year: 2016
Kill List
Director: Ben Wheatley
Country: UK
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2011
Babadook
Director: Jennifer Kent
Country: Australia
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 2014
Berberian Sound Studio
Director: Peter Strickland
Country: UK
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2014
Maniac
Director: Franck Khalfoun
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 2012
