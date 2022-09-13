Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the US, has released its full slate of films for its 2022 event. This year's event will mark the 10th anniversary of Beyond Fest and will be "15 days of cinematic excess" as Beyond Fest 2022 kicks off on September 27 and will last through October 11. “After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. ‘And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!”

This year's Beyond Fest features a large selection of diverse films from all across the world. The complete slate of the event's 2022 programming consists of 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. “With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world.” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”

Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution. In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest is partnering with IMAX to showcase theto showcase their unrivaled presentation for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. Per the press release, "These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking, but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world’s leading entertainment innovator."

Beyond Fest will be held in Los Angeles, California from September 27 to October 11. Tickets for the event will be on sale starting on September 14 at 10 am PST on the American Cinematheque website. Visit BeyondFest.com for more details. Below you can find the full slate of films that will be at Beyond Fest 2022.

BEYOND FEST 2022 PROGRAM SLATE

LEGION THEATRE:

TRICK ‘R’ TREAT

Special Screening

Director: Michael Doughtery

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2007

GUESTS: Director Michael Doughtery in person

RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 27th

CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS

World Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: United States

Runtime: 81 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and other cast+crew in person

HALLOWEEN ENDS

World Premiere

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2022

IMAX Headquarters Playa Vista:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL

Special Screening

Director: Brad Bird

Runtime: 133 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2011

DUNKIRK

Special Screening

Director: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 106 minutes

Country: United Kingdom, United States, France, Netherlands

Year: 2017

GRAVITY

Special Screening

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Runtime: 91 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2013

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Special Screening

Director: George Miller

Runtime: 120 minutes

Country: Australia

Year: 2015

MUBI THEATRE at AERO THEATRE:

SMILE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Parker Finn

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Parker Finn and other cast+crew in person

RSVP registration open at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 20th

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Martin McDonagh

Country: Ireland, United Kingdom, United States

Runtime: 114 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM

World Premiere

Director: Damon Thomas

Country: United States

Runtime:

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Damon Thomas and Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell.

RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Thursday, September 22nd

HOLY SPIDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France

Runtime: 117 minutes

DARK GLASSES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dario Argento

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: Italy, France

Year: 2022

SYMPATHY FOR MR VENGEANCE

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 129 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2002

THE HANDMAIDEN

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 144 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2016

LADY VENGEANCE

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 115 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2005

DECISION TO LEAVE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 138 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Park Chan-wook in person

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ruben Östlund

Runtime: 147 minutes

Country: France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

Year: 2022

HELLRAISER

Director: David Bruckner

Runtime: 120 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director David Bruckner in person + cast TBA

SHIN ULTRAMAN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Shinji Higuchi

Runtime: 112 minutes

Country: Japan

Year: 2022

WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

US Premiere

Director: Eric Appel

Runtime: 108 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Eric Appel in person

UHF - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: Jay Levey

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1989

SICK

West Coast Premiere

Director: John Hyams

Runtime: 83 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Writer Kevin Williams in attendance

THE BEYOND - COMPOSER’S CUT

World Premiere

Director: Lucio Fulci

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: Italy

Year: 1981

KIDS VS. ALIENS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jason Eisener

Runtime: 75 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Jason Eisener in person

A WOUNDED FAWN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Travis Stevens

Runtime: 91

Country: USA

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Travis Stevens and Josh Rubin in person

V/H/S 99

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, Flying Lotus, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

Runtime: 99 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

CRUISING

Special Screening

Director: William Friedkin

Runtime: 102 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person

KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: John Cardos

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1971

THE DEVIL’S RAIN - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: Robert Fuest

Runtime: 86 minutes

County: United States, Mexico

Year: 1975

IMPULSE

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: William Grefé

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1974

GUESTS: Actor William Shatner in person

SOMETHING IN THE DIRT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead

Runtime: 116 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead in person

THE MENU

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mark Mylod

Runtime: 106 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

EEGA

Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 145 minutes

Year: 2012

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING

Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2)

Director: S.S Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 159 minutes

Year: 2017

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION

Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 167 minutes

Year: 2017

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 166 minutes

Year: 2009

MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 125 minutes

Year: 2010

YAMADONGA - Sunday 10.23

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 171 minutes

Year: 2007

SHUDDER THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3:

VESPER

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Kristina Buozyte, Bruno Samper

Runtime: 114 minutes

Country: Lithuania, France, Belgium

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Bruno Samper in person

GOOD BOY

World Premiere

Director: Viljar Bøe

Runtime: 74 minutes

Country: Norway

Year: 2022

SATANIC HISPANICS

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero , Alejandro Brugues

Runtime: 105 minutes

Country: United States, Mexico, Argentina

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Mike Mendez, Director Alejandro Brugues and other cast + crew in person

DEADSTREAM

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

MEDUSA DELUXE

Los Angeles Premiere

Director: Thomas Hardiman

Runtime: 100 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

BIRDEMIC 3: SEA EAGLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: James Nguyen

Runtime: 83 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director James Nguyen in person

POLARIS

West Coast Premiere

Director: KC Carthew

Runtime: 89 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

PROJECT WOLF HUNTING

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kim Hongsun

Runtime: 122 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2022

ASHKAL

US Premiere

Director: Youssef Chebbi

Runtime: 92 minutes

Country: Tunisia

Year: 2022

HUESERA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

Runtime: 93 minutes

Country: Mexico, Peru

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Michelle Garza Cervera in person

NOCEBO

World Premiere

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Runtime: 97

Country: Ireland

Year: 2022

FAMILY DINNER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Peter Hengl

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: Austria

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Peter Hengl in person

BLOOD RELATIVES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Noah Segan

Runtime: 88 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Noah Segan in person

MISTER ORGAN

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Farrier

Runtime: 96 Minutes

Country: New Zealand

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director David Farrier in person

THE PEOPLE’S JOKER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Vera Drew

Runtime: 92 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Vera Drew in person

ENYS MEN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mark Jenkin

Runtime: 90 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

DASH

Special Screening

Director: Sean Perry

Runtime: 105 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GRIMCUTTY

World Premiere

Director: John William Ross

Runtime: 100 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director John William Ross in person

FEED ME

World Premiere

Director(s): Adam Leader, Richard Oakes

Runtime: 96 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Adam Leader, Director Richard Oakes and other cast+crew in person

THE OFFERING

West Coast Premiere

Director: Oliver Park

Runtime: 93 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

STÉPHANE

World Premiere

Director: Timothée Hochet, Lucas Pastor

Runtime: 84 minutes

Country: France

Year: 2022

SICK OF MYSELF

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Runtime: 95 minutes

Country: Norway

Year: 2022

GIVE ME PITY!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Amanda Kramer

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in person.

THE FIGHT MACHINE

US Premiere

Director: Andrew Thomas Hunt

Runtime: 104 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt in person

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN

Special Screening

Director: Seith Mann

Runtime: 60 minutes

Country: USA

Year: 2022