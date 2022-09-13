Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the US, has released its full slate of films for its 2022 event. This year's event will mark the 10th anniversary of Beyond Fest and will be "15 days of cinematic excess" as Beyond Fest 2022 kicks off on September 27 and will last through October 11. “After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. ‘And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!”
This year's Beyond Fest features a large selection of diverse films from all across the world. The complete slate of the event's 2022 programming consists of 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. “With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world.” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”
Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution. In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest is partnering with IMAX to showcase theto showcase their unrivaled presentation for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. Per the press release, "These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking, but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world’s leading entertainment innovator."
Beyond Fest will be held in Los Angeles, California from September 27 to October 11. Tickets for the event will be on sale starting on September 14 at 10 am PST on the American Cinematheque website. Visit BeyondFest.com for more details. Below you can find the full slate of films that will be at Beyond Fest 2022.
BEYOND FEST 2022 PROGRAM SLATE
LEGION THEATRE:
TRICK ‘R’ TREAT
Special Screening
Director: Michael Doughtery
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2007
GUESTS: Director Michael Doughtery in person
RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 27th
CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS
World Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: United States
Runtime: 81 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and other cast+crew in person
HALLOWEEN ENDS
World Premiere
Director: David Gordon Green
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2022
IMAX Headquarters Playa Vista:
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL
Special Screening
Director: Brad Bird
Runtime: 133 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2011
DUNKIRK
Special Screening
Director: Christopher Nolan
Runtime: 106 minutes
Country: United Kingdom, United States, France, Netherlands
Year: 2017
GRAVITY
Special Screening
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Runtime: 91 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2013
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
Special Screening
Director: George Miller
Runtime: 120 minutes
Country: Australia
Year: 2015
MUBI THEATRE at AERO THEATRE:
SMILE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Parker Finn
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Parker Finn and other cast+crew in person
RSVP registration open at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 20th
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Martin McDonagh
Country: Ireland, United Kingdom, United States
Runtime: 114 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM
World Premiere
Director: Damon Thomas
Country: United States
Runtime:
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Damon Thomas and Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell.
RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Thursday, September 22nd
HOLY SPIDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France
Runtime: 117 minutes
DARK GLASSES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Dario Argento
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: Italy, France
Year: 2022
SYMPATHY FOR MR VENGEANCE
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 129 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2002
THE HANDMAIDEN
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 144 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2016
LADY VENGEANCE
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 115 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2005
DECISION TO LEAVE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 138 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Park Chan-wook in person
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ruben Östlund
Runtime: 147 minutes
Country: France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States
Year: 2022
HELLRAISER
Director: David Bruckner
Runtime: 120 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director David Bruckner in person + cast TBA
SHIN ULTRAMAN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Shinji Higuchi
Runtime: 112 minutes
Country: Japan
Year: 2022
WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY
US Premiere
Director: Eric Appel
Runtime: 108 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Eric Appel in person
UHF - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: Jay Levey
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1989
SICK
West Coast Premiere
Director: John Hyams
Runtime: 83 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Writer Kevin Williams in attendance
THE BEYOND - COMPOSER’S CUT
World Premiere
Director: Lucio Fulci
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: Italy
Year: 1981
KIDS VS. ALIENS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jason Eisener
Runtime: 75 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Jason Eisener in person
A WOUNDED FAWN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Travis Stevens
Runtime: 91
Country: USA
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Travis Stevens and Josh Rubin in person
V/H/S 99
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, Flying Lotus, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter
Runtime: 99 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
CRUISING
Special Screening
Director: William Friedkin
Runtime: 102 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person
KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: John Cardos
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1971
THE DEVIL’S RAIN - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: Robert Fuest
Runtime: 86 minutes
County: United States, Mexico
Year: 1975
IMPULSE
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: William Grefé
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1974
GUESTS: Actor William Shatner in person
SOMETHING IN THE DIRT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead
Runtime: 116 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead in person
THE MENU
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mark Mylod
Runtime: 106 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
EEGA
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2)
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 145 minutes
Year: 2012
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING
Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2)
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 159 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA)
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 167 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 166 minutes
Year: 2009
MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 125 minutes
Year: 2010
YAMADONGA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 171 minutes
Year: 2007
SHUDDER THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3:
VESPER
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Kristina Buozyte, Bruno Samper
Runtime: 114 minutes
Country: Lithuania, France, Belgium
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Bruno Samper in person
GOOD BOY
World Premiere
Director: Viljar Bøe
Runtime: 74 minutes
Country: Norway
Year: 2022
SATANIC HISPANICS
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero , Alejandro Brugues
Runtime: 105 minutes
Country: United States, Mexico, Argentina
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Mike Mendez, Director Alejandro Brugues and other cast + crew in person
DEADSTREAM
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
MEDUSA DELUXE
Los Angeles Premiere
Director: Thomas Hardiman
Runtime: 100 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
BIRDEMIC 3: SEA EAGLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: James Nguyen
Runtime: 83 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director James Nguyen in person
POLARIS
West Coast Premiere
Director: KC Carthew
Runtime: 89 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
PROJECT WOLF HUNTING
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kim Hongsun
Runtime: 122 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2022
ASHKAL
US Premiere
Director: Youssef Chebbi
Runtime: 92 minutes
Country: Tunisia
Year: 2022
HUESERA
West Coast Premiere
Director: Michelle Garza Cervera
Runtime: 93 minutes
Country: Mexico, Peru
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Michelle Garza Cervera in person
NOCEBO
World Premiere
Director: Lorcan Finnegan
Runtime: 97
Country: Ireland
Year: 2022
FAMILY DINNER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Peter Hengl
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: Austria
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Peter Hengl in person
BLOOD RELATIVES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Noah Segan
Runtime: 88 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Noah Segan in person
MISTER ORGAN
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Farrier
Runtime: 96 Minutes
Country: New Zealand
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director David Farrier in person
THE PEOPLE’S JOKER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Vera Drew
Runtime: 92 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Vera Drew in person
ENYS MEN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mark Jenkin
Runtime: 90 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
DASH
Special Screening
Director: Sean Perry
Runtime: 105 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GRIMCUTTY
World Premiere
Director: John William Ross
Runtime: 100 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director John William Ross in person
FEED ME
World Premiere
Director(s): Adam Leader, Richard Oakes
Runtime: 96 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Adam Leader, Director Richard Oakes and other cast+crew in person
THE OFFERING
West Coast Premiere
Director: Oliver Park
Runtime: 93 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
STÉPHANE
World Premiere
Director: Timothée Hochet, Lucas Pastor
Runtime: 84 minutes
Country: France
Year: 2022
SICK OF MYSELF
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Runtime: 95 minutes
Country: Norway
Year: 2022
GIVE ME PITY!
West Coast Premiere
Director: Amanda Kramer
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in person.
THE FIGHT MACHINE
US Premiere
Director: Andrew Thomas Hunt
Runtime: 104 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt in person
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN
Special Screening
Director: Seith Mann
Runtime: 60 minutes
Country: USA
Year: 2022