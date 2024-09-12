It's almost time again to return to Beyond Fest, the biggest annual festival celebrating the best in genre filmmaking. Only two weeks remain until doors open on September 25 for its 12th edition packed with 82 features, including 16 world premieres, 4 international premieres, 1 North American premiere, 3 U.S. premieres, and 25 West Coast premieres along with a bevy of special screenings. With the festival just around the corner, the full schedule was unveiled today with Gary Dauberman's recently resurrected Max adaptation of Salem's Lot set to make its world premiere as the opening title. Japanese auteur Kiyoshi Kurosawa's new film Cloud, meanwhile, has been given closing night honors.

While horror has a prominent place at Beyond Fest, the 2024 iteration is packed with films from across a wide variety of genres presented by the indie banner Neon in partnership with American Cinematheque. Among the bigger premieres is the international debut of My Hero Academia's new movie, You're Next, which is coming off a white-hot 370 million yen ($2.5 million USD) debut in theaters in Japan. It's set to arrive in North American theaters on October 11 and will see Deku and the rest of Class 1-A pitted against the wicked Dark Might who seeks to twist the legacy of the world's greatest hero. Leading the West Coast premieres will be Brady Corbet's historical drama The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, which just enjoyed its debut at the Venice International Film Festival. It joins other buzzy festival titles like Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner Anora, the Amy Adams-led Nightbitch, Steven Soderbergh's Presence, Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, and Damien Leone's hotly anticipated Terrifier 3 among other high-profile screenings.

Alongside Salem's Lot, the world will also be introduced to Jimmy and Stiggs, the new full-throttle nightmare from Christmas Bloody Christmas director Joe Begos. Two of the biggest premieres won't be new films, however, but new cuts of old films that have been awfully hard to watch until now. Horror maestro Mike Flanagan and star Kate Siegel will be in attendance to show off the never-before-seen "Shush" cut of their chilling home invasion thriller Hush, which is finally returning to streaming soon and will also release on digital and Blu-ray. Also bursting back onto the scene with its West Coast premiere is The Fall with the 4K Ultra HD restoration director Tarsem Singh has long desired from Mubi. He'll also appear in person to show off the restoration of another of his features, The Cell.

Beyond Fest Will Be Packed With International Cinema and Anniversary Screenings