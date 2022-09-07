Beyond Festival has announced today the presence of RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli as part of a special Tollywood programming, “From Tollywood to Hollywood”. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, the special programming will honor the revolutionary Tollywood director, featuring multiple Rajamouli films presented in their native Telugu language with English subtitles.
While Rajamouli got international recognition after the release of the epic action film RRR, the director is one of the main creative minds behind the productions of Tollywood, the Indian film industry of Bengali-language movies. So, the Beyond Fest programming will allow people who enjoyed RRR to discover other works by Rajamouli, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Eega, Maryada Ramanna, and Magadheera.
Rajamouli will also be available for a Q&A session where the audience will get the opportunity to learn more about the filmmaker’s creative process and his past, present, and future projects. The Q&A session will be held after a nine-hour marathon of Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Eega, taking place on Saturday, October 1. The programming will also have special screenings for RRR on Friday, September 30; Magadheera on Friday, October 21; and Maryada Ramanna on Sunday, October 23.
Commenting on the “From Tollywood to Hollywood” programming, Christian Parkes, co-founder of Beyond Fest, said:
“Since inception, Beyond Fest has fought tirelessly to give film fans the best theatrical experiences in the world, ‘From Tollywood to Hollywood’ delivers on that promise. To celebrate the world’s greatest filmmaker and present the biggest film in the world, ‘RRR’, in IMAX at the most famous theater in the world is the dream culmination of a decade’s work. Glory to the People’s Republic.”
Grant Moninger, Director of Programming of the American Cinematheque, also added:
“As the filmmaker’s exhibitor, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to present the larger-than-life films of S.S. Rajamouli on the biggest and best screens in Los Angeles. Rajamouli’s work encompasses all that is great about cinema and the shared theatrical experience."
The 10th Beyond Fest happens from September 26 to October 10. Tickets for the will be exclusively available on the American Cinematheque official website. The full slate of the Beyond Fest will be unveiled next week, so keep an eye out on Collider to check all the movies confirmed for the festival. Check out RRR's trailer and the full “From Tollywood to Hollywood” programming schedule below.
BEYOND FEST 2022 - S.S. RAJAMOULI PROGRAM
TCL CHINESE THEATRE - IMAX
RRR
Special Screening - Friday, 9.30
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 187 minutes
Year: 2022
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
MUBI THEATRE at the Aero Theatre - Saturday
EEGA
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 145 minutes
Year: 2012
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING
Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 159 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA) - Saturday. 10.1
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 167 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in attendance
MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 166 minutes
Year: 2009
MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 125 minutes
Year: 2010