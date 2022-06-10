Prior to Disney and Pixar's astronomical release of Lightyear, Disney+ has launched Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear, an original documentary on the making of the unique film. Before you watch the space odyssey that started it all, Disney is offering a peek behind the scenes at what went into bringing the beloved Buzz Lightyear's story to life.

In celebration of the one-week countdown to the theatrical lift-off of Lightyear, Disney+ is inviting fans to be a part of the history of Buzz Lightyear. With Beyond Infinity, an original Disney+ documentary directed by Tony Kaplan, fans get to see everything that went into the making of the upcoming origin film. We get to see interviews with Pixar Animation Studios, those closest to the heart of what makes Buzz so charming and heroic, and concept art for the designs of the man behind the toy. The trailer shows Angus MacLane, director of Lightyear, discussing the drive to make the film and what it took to bring a character as stellar as Buzz to life. The production team and creators explore the evolution of Buzz's journey to becoming a pop culture icon, both in the Toy Story universe and ours.

Beyond Infinity features the storytellers, filmmakers, artists and cast members of Lightyear that worked to bring the epic story of who Buzz Lightyear really is to the big screen. The documentary chronicles the journey Disney and Pixar took to re-imagine the galaxy's most beloved space ranger from a popular toy to the man that inspired it all.

Almost 30 years ago Buzz Lightyear, the lawful good thorn in Woody's side, crash-landed in Andy's bedroom. The entirety of Pixar's first-ever feature film Toy Story hinged on the idea that this space ranger suddenly booted the classic Woody doll out of first place for Andy's heart. We watched his room take lift off from the dusty wild west and skyrocket into the stars, with Buzz Lightyear's face plastered on everything. What we didn't know was why this charming space ranger stole the show.

The Pixar spinoff, blasting off into theaters June 17, is the answer to that question: Lightyear is the film that Andy saw in 1995 that started it all. It's the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans (Captain America), who inspired Andy's excitement in Toy Story. Lightyear chronicles the legendary space ranger's intergalactic adventure that started it all, alongside new friends like space rangers Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), and Sox the robotic cat (Peter Sohn). Finally, the world will get to know Buzz's story.

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear is streaming on Disney+ now.