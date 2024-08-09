The Big Picture Season 3 of Beyond Paradise is in production with fan favorites returning, promising more intriguing mysteries to solve.

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, the show is a hit crime drama sold to nearly 135 regions globally.

EP Tim Key is thrilled for the new season, promising the strongest series yet with Jamie Bamber returning to the cast.

The award-winning Beyond Paradise is officially back in the works after it was renewed for a third season back in April. As confirmed not long ago, production has begun on the series’ new season with fan favorites Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi and Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn set to reprise their roles. Season 3, co-commissioned with the BBC, promises to deliver even more fascinating puzzles for the beloved Shipton Abbott team to solve.

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group and a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International. Executive producers involved in the series are Tony Jordan, Tim Key, and Belinda Campbell for Red Planet Pictures, with Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Lindsay Hughes produces. The first two seasons of the BritBox hit crime drama comprise six episodes each and have successfully sold to nearly 135 regions globally thus far.

Speaking of what to expect in Beyond Paradise Season 3, fans will get to reunite with Humphrey and Martha, who carry on with their encouraging journey after nearly getting married in the previous season. The season will also see the return of Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, and Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford. Other stars reprising their roles are Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams, and Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes, returning from his departure from Shipton Abbott at the end of the first season.

'Beyond Paradise' Season 3 Promises To Be The "Strongest Series Yet"

Naturally, fans of the Death in Paradise spin-off will be over the moon to hear of the progress of Season 3’s development. Even the team behind the show is as thrilled as Key, the EP for Red Planet Pictures, gushed, "We are delighted to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what promises to be our strongest series yet, packed full of mysteries, surprises, challenges and lots of heart. We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber to Shipton Abbott; we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to."

Beyond Paradise Season 3 has begun filming while the show’s first two seasons are available to watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the upcoming season.

