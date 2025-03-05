Only last December, BritBox announced a release window for the highly anticipated third season of Beyond Paradise, and now, we finally have a first look at the upcoming season courtesy of Digital Spy. The Death in Paradise spin-off was renewed for Season 3 in April 2024, with production kicking off later in August, and fan favorites Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, and Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn were announced as returning stars. They will be joined by a couple of new additions, as revealed in the latest photos, including a Taskmaster icon.

These new additions will appear as guest stars in Beyond Paradise Season 3, as seen in the new photos below, and they include Taskmaster's Hugh Dennis as a local councilor called Arthur Donelan and Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek) as Lotty Lewes, who is in a farming rivalry with George Ellis (Kevin McNally). Others revealed are Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Cornish policing rivals to DI Humphrey Goodman (Marshall) and DS Esther Williams (Ahmadi). Bella Rei Blue Stevenson also joins the list as new foster placement Rosie.

Season 3 of Beyond Paradise will see the team face a slew of puzzling cases, including "a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea" as teased by its official synopsis which also reads:

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Who Else Stars in 'Beyond Paradise' Season 3?