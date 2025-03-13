The wait is finally over! We now have a premiere date for Season 3 of one of the most cherished British murder mystery series, and it’s in just two weeks. Per Digital Spy, Beyond Paradise returns to screens on Friday, March 28, which is amazing news considering that Britbox announced an April return date last December while unveiling their 2025 slate. And, of course, returning in Season 3 are fan favorites Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, and Dylan Llewellyn as DI Humphrey Goodman, Martha Lloyd, DS Esther Williams and PC Kelby Hartford, respectively.

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise Season 3 will follow DI Humphrey Goodman and the team as they tackle more mind-boggling puzzles, all set against the breathtaking landscapes of Devon and Cornwall, according to its official synopsis. It also delves into Humphrey and Martha's parenting journey as they welcome new foster child Rosie, a 9-year-old who "brings more challenges than they anticipated".

That’s not all! This thrilling new chapter teases drama for DS Esther Williams, whose "personal life takes her outside her comfort zone. But is she ready for something new, and can she deal with it being public knowledge?" Meanwhile, Jamie Bamber, who portrays Archie Hughes, Martha's business partner and ex-fiancé, is set to return following his absence in Season 2. Catch a glimpse of the upcoming season in the teaser below!

‘Beyond Paradise’ Season 3 Adds New Stars

Only last week, the third season of the Death in Paradise spin-off added new names to its brilliant cast list, including a Taskmaster star. Those mentioned are Hugh Dennis (Taskmaster) as a local councilor called Arthur Donelan; Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek) as Lotty Lewes, who is in a farming rivalry with George Ellis (Kevin McNally); Bella Rei Blue Stevenson as new foster placement Rosie, as well as Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Cornish policing rivals to DI Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams.

Others set to appear as guest stars in Beyond Paradise Season 3 include Angela Curran, Abra Thompson, Joseph Ollman, Alexandra Gilbreath, Alicia Charles, Matthew Gravelle, Brandon Fellows, Abdul Salis, Jason Hughes, Silas Carson, Syreeta Kumar, Amy Morgan, Oliver Hembrough, Murray McArthur and Dean Boodaghians-Nolan.

Expect new episodes of Beyond Paradise this month, and stay tuned to Collider for future British murder mystery news.