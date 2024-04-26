The Big Picture Beyond Paradise's third season, including a Christmas special, is set to be released for BBC and Britbox International after its successful debut.

Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd return in Season 2, where fans can expect more mysteries and thrilling plots.

British detective series Beyond Paradise is returning for a third season immediately after the conclusion of its prequel. Deadline reports that the upcoming season will be released with a Christmas special for BBC and Britbox International, following its commissioning in April.

Beyond Paradise first aired in February 2023 and was renewed for a second season in April 2023. It is a spin-off of the crime series Death in Paradise and stars Kris Marshall as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd. The plot follows DI Goodman, who left Saint Marie to be with his beloved, Martha, in her hometown of Shipton Abbott, near the Devon coast. Before long, Humphrey joins the local police force, where he quickly impresses the local officers. Season 2 concludes with Humphrey and Martha almost getting married, while their fostering journey has a touching ending as they adopt Ryan into their home.

As one of the UK's most popular debut dramas from last year, Beyond Paradise has been on a roll, exceeding fans' expectations, hence they can look forward to more exciting mysteries from the BBC in the third season. According to BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt, "Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It’s a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we’re beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC."

Fans Can't Get Enough of 'Beyond Paradise'

Image via BritBox

Beyond Paradise has been sold to almost sixty provinces by BBC Studios. In addition, its second season continues to secure ratings for BBC One, with its opening episode amassing a whopping 7.5 million viewers so far. Executive producer Tim Key was all praise for the recently concluded season. He said, "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show, and we're delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much. We can't wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in."

Beyond Paradise was officially announced as a spin-off for Death in Paradise in 2022. The original series, set in the Carribean, ran for 13 seasons and is regarded as one of the BBC’s best dramas of this millennium. Another Death in Paradise spin-off acquired by the BBC is ABC's Return to Paradise in Australia, which will launch soon. Red Planet Pictures produces Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise, while BBC Studios Productions Australia is in charge of Return to Paradise.

Stay tuned for more information about Beyond Paradise Season 3. Meanwhile, its prequel is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

