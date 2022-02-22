The Horror Collective announced today that it's bringing to our screens a new anthology series that is set to explore the horror genre in surprising ways. Across the 13 episodes from Season 1, Beyond the Dark will tell stories that stretch far beyond our time and space, and horror fans might be in for a heck of a ride starting in April.

The trailer for "Volume I" — which is how Season 1 is dubbed — reveals that we can look forward to seeing some common horror tropes like deadly weapons, scary animals, people drenched in blood, but also some less common elements including Christmas decorations, awkward encounters, and…creepy life-sized puppets. The series also will tell genre-bending stories that veer into territories like sci-fi, heist thriller, sexual liberty, and many other topics.

The episodes' synopses from Season 1 of Beyond the Dark also indicate that the horror stories will range from the ordinary and ludicrous to downright cryptic. Episode 3's synopsis, for example, suggests a similar feel to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining — and we're not complaining — while Episode 1 is a full-blown time travel story. On the other hand, the penultimate episode from the season states simply that the protagonist "does nothing at all," and of course, we want to see how that goes. So from personal relationships to the very end of the world, Beyond the Dark will have a little bit of everything.

Beyond the Dark is distributed by Entertainment Squad, a distribution and aggregation company representing several labels, including The Horror Collective, Mr. Puppy Presents, and Gefilte Films. Recent films include Paper Spiders starring Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), Stefanie LaVie Owens, and Peyton List, and the critically acclaimed killer-pants horror-comedy, Slaxx (Shudder).

Beyond the Dark's expansive cast includes Kimmy Robertson (Twin Peaks), Zoë Bell (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood), Tracie Thoms (Gone), and WWE fighter John Hennigan. Episodes are directed by Kelli Breslin (Netflix's You), William J. Stribling (Bear with Us), Mia Kate Russell (Liz Drives), Annick Blanc, and Alexandria Perez (Aftermath).

The Horror Collective launches Beyond the Dark on VOD and digital on April 1.

Check out the official synopsis of the series and separate episodes below:

Post-apocalyptic nightmares, monstrous physical transformations, agonizing accidents, and ghastly murders are just a few of the stories told in Volume 1 which focuses on the end of everything - marriage, life, civilization, Earth, and the universe as we know it. Say goodbye to everything you know and love and hello to madness and the outrageous, unexpected horrors lying beyond the dark. The series stars Kimmy Robertson (Twin Peaks), Zoe Bell (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), John Hennigan (WWE), and Tracie Thoms (Gone).

Episode breakdown:

Episode 1: The Speed of Time

Directed by: William J. Stribling / Written by: Russ Nickel, William J. Stribling

Cast: John Hennigan (Johnny Killfire), Sean Marquette (Young John), Nic Nemeth (Orville)

Johnny Killfire must go back in time and team up with his former self to prevent a breaks the space-time continuum.

Episode 2: Midnight Clear

Directed by: Joe Russo / Written by: Joe Russo, John Jesensky

Cast: Jessica Morris (Julie), Kurt Kubicek (David), Caige Coulter (Gracie)

An unstable husband forces his terrified family to celebrate a macabre and deadly Christmas.

Episode 3: Malacostraca

Written and Directed by: Charles A. Pieper

Cast: Amber Marie Bollinger (Sophie), Charlie Pecoraro (Chris)

A failing writer descends into madness as his wife grows pregnant with their child.

Episode 4: Pipe

Directed by: Max Isaacson / Written by: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Cast: Zoë Bell (Pipe), Tracie Thoms (Bliss)

The last two decent souls on Earth get tangled up in a violent conflict when a woman's body washes up on shore.

Episode 5: The Wound

Written and Directed by: Chris Levitus

Cast: Letticia Bissondut (Anna), Kris Lemche (Otto)

A man wakes up bleeding from a mysterious, grotesque wound in his chest.

Episode 6: Conversion Therapist

Written and Directed by: Bears Rebecca Fonté

Cast: Michael Dickson (Ira), Sara Fletcher (Justine), Evelyn Jake (Salina)

A demented, pansexual, polyamorous trio kidnap a bigoted conversion therapist and torture him until he sees the light.

Episode 7: Peopling

Written and Directed by: Lucas Amann

Cast: Josh Fadem (George), Kimmy Robertson (Joy)

George accidentally creates a doppelganger from his own jizm, resulting in a deranged and deadly love triangle.

Episode 8: The Final Girl Returns

Written and Directed by: Alexandria Perez

Cast: Dakota Payne (The Driver)

Surviving a cabin massacre, a driver is trapped in an endless cycle of saving the final girls from the rules of horror.

Episode 9: Bad Hair

Written and Directed by: Oskar Lehemaa

Cast: Sten Karpov (Leo)

Balding, insecure Leo tries a new hair growth serum that also, unfortunately, causes a series of grotesque side effects.

Episode 10: Man in the Corner

Directed by: Kelli Breslin / Written by: Kelli Breslin, Daniel Ross Noble

Cast: Christopher Dietrick (Michael), Matt Pascua (Daniel), Larry Weissman (Dave)

What starts out as a hookup with his dream guy turns into a nightmare.

Episode 11: The Color of Your Lips

Written and Directed by: Annick Blanc

Cast: Alexis Lefebvre (Diver), Katia Lévesque (Woman)

When Earth's atmosphere becomes unbreathable, two survivors face that their air reserves are quickly running out.

Episode 12: Maggie May

Written and Directed by: Mia'kate Russell

Cast: Lulu McClatchy (Maggie May), Katrina Mathers (Sam)

When Maggie May doesn't know what to do, she does nothing at all.

Episode 13: Socks and Robbers

Written and Directed by: David Lilley

Cast: Pete Bennett (Gout), David Chabeaux (Sniffer), Aj Stevenson (Bunion), Andy Batson (Hammer Toe)

A gang of daring, sock-headed criminals commit the biggest bank heist in history.

