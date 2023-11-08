The Big Picture Beyond the Mat, directed by Barry W. Blaustein, is a pro wrestling documentary that focuses on the lives of Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Mick Foley, and Terry Funk.

The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) but was disavowed by WWF president Vince McMahon upon its release.

The documentary was a critical success, grossing $2 million at the box office and inspiring the film The Wrestler. Beyond the Mat will be released on Blu-ray on November 15, 2023.

The acclaimed pro wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat is coming to Blu-ray. Australian distributor Via Vision Entertainment is releasing the doc in HD for the first time. Released in 1999 and directed, produced, written, and narrated by comedy writer Barry W. Blaustein (The Nutty Professor, Coming to America), the film primarily focuses on three professional wrestlers; Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Mick Foley, and Terry Funk. At the time Beyond the Mat was filmed, Roberts was a huge star in the 1980s but has since struggled with addiction and estrangement from his family members. Foley is an easy-going family man, but his punishing in-ring performances are beginning to take a toll on his body. The oldest of the three, hardcore wrestler Funk is recovering from knee surgery and contemplating retirement.

The film also features a great deal of behind-the-scenes footage, and is Dwayne Johnson's feature debut, from his days as The Rock. The disc will feature an all-new high-definition transfer, an extended director's cut, audio commentaries, and interviews with Blaustein, Foley, and retired wrestler, politician, and actor Jesse Ventura. Beyond the Mat will be released on Blu-ray on November 15, 2023, and will retail for $29.95 AUD, which is roughly $19.20 USD; it can be preordered on Via Vision's website.

Why Didn't Vince McMahon Want People To See 'Beyond the Mat'?

Beyond the Mat got exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the operations of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later redubbed World Wrestling Entertainment) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW, which would be acquired by WWE a few years after the documentary); rival promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW) did not cooperate with the film's production. Upon seeing the documentary, however, WWF president Vince McMahon was upset with its unflinching look at the wrestling business and disavowed it, dropping all the cross-promotion WWF had planned for it, and forbidding his wrestlers from doing any promotional appearances or interviews for it. However, McMahon's disapproval of the doc may have only fueled its success. Made for $500,000 USD, the film grossed $2 million in theaters and was acclaimed by critics, with an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Roberts' appearance in the film helped to inspire The Wrestler, in which fictional grappler Randy "The Ram" Robinson (Mickey Rourke) has undergone a similar fall from grace. Roberts has been sober since 2012, but continues to struggle with health problems; he is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Foley has become a successful stand-up comedian and writer and recently appeared on the talk show Hot Ones. Funk continued to wrestle for several years after Beyond the Mat and died at age 79 earlier this year.

Beyond the Mat will be released on Blu-ray on November 15, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Beyond the Mat below.

