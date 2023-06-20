Beloved film critic Roger Ebert’s only produced screenplay is 1970’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, a psychedelic social satire that parodies the critically condemned The Valley of the Dolls from three years prior. Working with exploitation filmmaker Russ Meyer (of Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! fame), Ebert took viewers on a horny, drug-addled romp through a gloriously exaggerated Los Angeles at the tail end of the tumultuous ‘60s.

Where Valley of the Dolls dramatized (and sensationalized) three young women’s spiraling descent as they wade their way through the entertainment industry, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls sets its sights higher. Sharing only the faintest narrative resemblance to its predecessor, Meyer and Ebert’s film turns the sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll up to eleven, blending sleaze, camp, music, comedy, and faux-horror into a volatile concoction quite unlike anything before or since its release. The end result is an absolutely batshit musical-satire hybrid that stylized trash and snuck its way through a major Hollywood studio. Though the film’s financial success would allow Ebert later opportunities to pen screenplays, such as his tragically abandoned Sex Pistols flick, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls remains the iconic writer’s sole screenwriting credit. What crawled out of Ebert's brain is a decadent delight, a bizarre Frankenstein's Monster that pastes together innumerable aspects of subversive '50s and '60s filmmaking into a single work that aims high to surpass them all.

'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls' Is an X-Rated Romp Through a Wild Los Angeles

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is one of those movies that escapes simple classification — perhaps more so than any other. It’s a satire, yes, but it’s also a sex comedy, a musical, a horror film of a particularly odd pedigree. The movie, slapped with an X-rating from the MPAA (and still maintaining an NC-17 over 50 years later) wears the rating like a badge of honor. Unlike the slew of films that worked to acquire an R through cuts or an appeal, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is too gloriously obsessed with its sex, nudity, and violence to appeal to an otherwise “wider” audience.

The premise, by design, feels like it could be ripped from any half-assed stock movie from the era. Kelly (Dolly Read), the lead vocalist of a psych-rock band, moves with her young friends to LA in search of her estranged aunt (Phyllis Davis). Once there, Aunt Susan promises to share a third of her generous inheritance with Kelly, much to the dismay of her sleazy, greedy financial advisor (Duncan McLeod).

While basking in the Los Angelean sunshine, soaking up as much drugs and alcohol as they’re able, the friends (and Kelly in particular) attract the attention of a predatorial producer named Z-Man (John LaZar). Z-Man, perpetually showcasing his unwavering eccentricities, pulls the group tighter into his orbit while spewing off flowery monologues with a Shakespearean lilt. From here, plot lines begin to blur into vague remnants, where the experience of the titular so-called valley is infinitely more important than the narrative journey through the valley.

Narrative threads weave together after unspooling in multiple directions. There are too many plot points to easily keep track of, but the most accurate simplification of the general narrative is as follows: Kelly and her friends find solace in sex, substances, and good ol’ fashioned rock n’ roll, spurring jealousies and rivalries that give birth to a genuinely shocking climactic series of events — which all makes sense, considering that Ebert admitted to making up the entire story as he went along.

All the meanwhile, the movie enjoys spending its time on musical numbers, sex scenes, and parties galore. Beyond the Valley of the Dolls seems to test the limits of what a big-studio picture produced with a semi-large budget could get away with, especially for 1970. Fans of Meyer won’t be surprised to see that Beyond features the director’s insatiable fascination with nude and nearly-nude breasts. Meyer’s camera revolves around them like a satellite in planetary orbit. Beyond’s portrayal of sex borders on obsessive, and the indulgence it allows itself at nearly every opportunity is nothing if unrelenting.

The sex scenes, of course, are plentiful. Bodies flail about atop one another, hands disappear between legs, characters purr with lustful cries of pleasure. The debauchery of Beyond isn’t simply a flourish on an otherwise pointed work—the debauchery is itself the point entirely.

Few filmmakers of the era are more adequately equipped to make sense of Ebert’s hallucinogenic sex-crazed nightmare than Meyer. Beyond is edited in such a way that feels carefully sporadic. Conversations cut between shots of one character to another in a short manner of seconds, leaping back and forth with the innate inability to focus on any single subject. Meyer, the so-called "King of the Nudies," helps lend a stylistic flair to Ebert’s cheeky script.

'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls' Satirically Reimagines 'Valley of the Dolls'

Roger Ebert was no defender of the critically-maligned original Valley of the Dolls film. Few people are. It has plenty of comedic value — not in the same way as Beyond, which is knowingly comedic— due to the way that it’s obtusely unaware of its own inherent silliness and the way it depicts a spiraling descent into a decadent world of sex and drug use. In Ebert’s own review, he called 1967’s Valley of the Dolls dirty, “not because it has lots of sex in it, but because it firmly believes that sex is dirty”.

Ebert’s view on Valley of the Dolls makes the satirical edge of his screenplay for the quasi-sequel all the more pointed. Where Valley makes a cautionary tale out of a woman’s near-tragic fate, Beyond pushes the content even further, as if saying “you think that’s bad...watch this!”. Meyer’s aforementioned affinity for breasts belonging to beautiful women could be mistaken for genuine sleaze, but dismissing the film’s lust for sex as simply immoral is only proving its point: films like the original Valley disfigure a healthy, communicative sexuality into a grotesque monster plotting the village’s doom.

What separates Beyond from other films of its era is its snideness and the completely straight-faced way that it plays it off. The dialogue is often uproariously funny, but the actors play it as straight as they would a melodrama. It often has the feel of a B-movie with characters delivering campy lines of dialogue, mining laughs from the absurdity of it all. The film seasons with the right flavor of camp, like many of the best ostentatious, intentionally bad movies of a similar style.

It’s an ethos that the film takes in practically every aspect. When a body falls from the catwalk while a rock n’ roll performance is in full throttle below, the film’s soundtrack accompanies the descent with a canned sound effect of a diving airplane that would feel at home in a Looney Tunes short. Later, when a climactic rampage descends into carnage and bedlam, the 20th Century Fox fanfare plays during a gruesome decapitation. Moments like these feel at once playful and subversive —Meyer and Ebert are fully aware of how they’re spending all this big-studio money, and they’re completely fucking around with the product that they’re getting paid to make.

'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls' Is an Iconic, Influential Picture

It’s a natural progression for Ebert to try his hand at screenwriting. Critics often become screenwriters, presumably because many of the skills it requires to do successfully pool from what they’ve already established with their day jobs. Paul Schrader and Peter Bogdanovich come from critical backgrounds, and the world of cinema itself was turned on its head when a group of film-addicted intellectuals over at Cahiers du Cinema took to directing in early 1960s France.

Widely considered the best movie critic of all time, Ebert brings with him an understanding of tropes, plot points, and stock characters that make Beyond the Valley of the Dolls a rare delight. The bloody finale feels torn from any of the lower grade giallo movies that were popping up around the time of its release. The musical numbers —several of which include the psychedelic rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock — could belong in any of the soulless rock musicals printed out to capitalize on the success of the Beatles’ films. Its devotion to scandalizing audiences is comparable to the work of the Spanish provocateur Luis Buñuel, whom Ebert often praised with rave reviews.

By its end, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls worms its way into your brain with no chance of being forgotten. It’s a movie unlike anything else you’ve ever seen before or since, even if its influence can be seen in many cult underground movies made in its wake. John Waters, who called the film “one of the best movies ever made,” made a career out of pushing Beyond’s sleazy, campy formula to brave new heights.

Towards the end of the film, Z-Man hosts a party in which he spikes the night’s drinks with a potent dose of peyote. In confectionary neon hues, the guests pass around their psychedelic drinks with the soundtrack set to Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (if the irony of using a piece most memorably used in the G-rated Disney picture Fantasia in an X-rated sex comedy was unintentional, I would be shocked). What follows is a hedonistic orgy of sexual promiscuity and freewheeling drug experimentation. It’s a quick, trippy scene liberated from all constraint in favor of rampant bisexualism. A few years later, The Rocky Horror Picture Show would take a very similar aesthetic in exploring similar sexually-liberated territory that makes the influence of Beyond impossible to deny.

It’s a movie with a Nazi bartender, a gruesome decapitation, a Shakespeare-quoting Svengali with a talent for sword-wielding, bottles of uppers and downers, sexual deviants, porn stars, and far too much to express in a small sum of words. It teases with equal measure vulgarity itself and the act of being offended by vulgarity. Littered with unbelievable one-liners (“you will drink the black sperm of my vengeance!”), Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is the sort of flick entirely deserving of late-night screenings with an audience that knows its passages by heart.