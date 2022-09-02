The first trailer for Beyond the Wall, the upcoming drama from Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand has been released. The latest film from the award-winning director is set to premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival.

The new trailer was first released by Deadline, with the brand-new trailer showcasing the tension present in the film. The story of the upcoming drama film follows a man named Ali, played by Navid Mohammadzadeh, who is reuniting with Jalilvand after having won Horizon’s Best Actor Award in the director's 2017 film No Date, No Signature. Ali is a blind man living in Iran who attempts to take his own life, with the trailer even showing his attempt on his own life in the opening of the trailer. His suicide attempt is interrupted, however, when his apartment's concierge pays him a visit to inform him that a woman, named Leila, that was at a workers' protest that went out of control is wanted for the death of an officer and is somewhere in the building. Ali learns that Leila is in his apartment and, as the trailer shows us, he begins to become emotionally attached to her. The trailer shows these two bond with it climaxing in a firefight with forces outside Ali's home shown as the two enter a fight for their lives within the walls of his tiny apartment.

Beyond the Wall marks Jalilvand's third feature film outing, joining the previously mentioned No Date, No Signature from 2017 and 2015's Wednesday, May 9, both of which played in the festival’s Horizons sidebar in their respective years. Wednesday, May 9 won the Fipresci prize while No Date, No Signature went on to see Jalilvand win Horizon’s Best Director award as well as the aforementioned win for Mohammadzadeh as Best Actor.

RELATED: The 9 Most Anticipated Movies of Venice Film Festival This Year

In addition to Mohammadzadeh, Amir Aghaee is also set to co-star in the film with Dayana Habibi, who plays the fugitive woman Leila, making her big screen debut. The film will first premiere in Venice before making its way to Toronto for its North American premiere as part of the Contemporary World Cinema program. Ali Jalilvand, the brother of the film's director, served as the producer of the feature film with The Match Factory handling the project's international sales.

Beyond the Wall will premiere in competition at 79th Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on August 31 and will go on until September 10. You can check out the brand-new first trailer for Beyond the Wall as well as read its official synopsis down below.