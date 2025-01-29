If in doubt, adapt a video game. At least, that's what Elliot Page's Pageboy Productions is up to, with the news that the wave of video game adaptations for the small screen is continuing with the development of Beyond: Two Souls, after they secured the rights to the Quantic Dream title as revealed by Deadline. Originally released in 2013, Beyond: Two Souls starred Page alongside Willem Dafoe in the gripping, supernatural thriller. So well received was the game, in fact, that it even earned a spot at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival, only the second video game to be recognized at the time.

The game followed Jodie Holmes (Page), a young woman with extraordinary psychic abilities, as she has to deal with the usual everyday problems like government conspiracies, military exploitation, and otherworldly threats—all while tethered to a mysterious entity named Aiden. The upcoming TV series adaptation is set to explore the game’s non-linear storytelling, which follows Jodie’s evolution from a controlled government experiment to a fugitive searching for answers about her own existence. And we all appreciate a good existential crisis, right?

What Can We Expect from 'Beyond: Two Souls'?

The project is still in early development, with no network or streamer officially attached yet. However, Pageboy’s Head of Development and Production Matt Jordan Smith teased that the adaptation will stay true to the game’s core themes even if it tried to offer them from a fresh perspective. “Delving into questions of survival and how split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others, are key to telling the story,” he said.

“Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career,” Page said in a statement. “The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Quantic Dream writer-director David Cage, who originally directed the game, is thrilled about the adaptation and Page’s involvement. “I was blown away by [Elliot’s] acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium,” he said. “Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Beyond: Two Souls.