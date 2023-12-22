Since 1952, the British Film Institute (BFI)'s monthly film magazine Sight and Sound has been carrying out their well-known Greatest Films of All Time poll every ten years. Getting their winners from prestigious international groups of film professionals, every decade's list is as full of masterpieces as the last. The legendary film critic Roger Ebert called it "the most respected of the countless polls of great movies," a compliment that shouldn't be taken lightly coming from him.

Letterboxd, arguably the most popular movie-focused social network, has nothing but great things to say about the movies that have been part of the Sight and Sound critics and directors' polls over the years. From seminal Hollywood classics like The Godfather to underrated arthouse masterworks like Persona, movie fans on the app show that these Greatest Films lists are as accurate as they get, with many of them having a presence on Letterboxd's Official Top 250 Narrative Feature Films.

10 'City Lights' (1931)

Letterboxd rating: 4.3/5 stars

Image via United Artists

Charlie Chaplin was one of the earliest masters of the craft of filmmaking, having directed and starred in some of the funniest and most iconic silent comedies ever. City Lights is probably the most popular work of a filmography as uniquely stellar as his, which is saying a lot. One of the earliest and best rom-coms, it's the story of a tramp who falls in love with a blind flower girl, seeking help from a wealthy erratic tippler to become her benefactor and suitor.

Sweet, romantic, deeply moving, and with the hilarious slapstick genius that characterizes Chaplin and his work, City Lights is a great introduction to silent cinema for new movie buffs looking to get started. It came in at #2 on the first-ever Sight and Sound Critics' Poll in 1952, and although it hasn't made another appearance in the list since, age has only further cemented it as a timeless classic.

Close

Watch on Max

9 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via Universal Pictures

Not all romance films are about traditional romantic love, and Wong Kar-wai's masterful In the Mood for Love proves that. The intimacy between its two main characters isn't based on sexual tension, but on a shared bond of profound sadness and existential emptiness. It's the story of two neighbors who grow close after both suspect extramarital activities of their respective spouses.

Played with deep nuance and power by Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung, two of Hong Kong's most notorious actors, the pair of protagonists are two of the genre's most fascinating and engaging characters, and their dynamic is beautifully written by Wong. In the Mood for Love is one of the most tragic romantic films ever made, but its poignancy didn't stop it from landing at the 5th spot on the 2022 Critics' Poll and #9 on the same year's Directors' Poll.

In the Mood For Love Two neighbors form a strong bond after both suspect extramarital activities of their spouses. However, they agree to keep their bond platonic so as not to commit similar wrongs. Release Date May 20, 2000 Director Wong Kar-wai Cast Maggie Cheung , Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Rebecca Pan , Roy Cheung Rating PG Runtime 98 minutes

Watch on Max

8 'Close-Up' (1990)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via Celluloid Dreams

Abbas Kiarostami, arguably Iran's most noteworthy filmmaker, is best remembered as one of the art form's greatest masters of metacinema, a kind of filmmaking where movies are self-referential and deliberately try to let audiences know that what they're watching is fiction. Kiarostami's Close-Up is a brilliant example of cinematic metanarratives, as it blurs the line between fiction and documentary in telling the true story of Hossain Sabzian, a cinephile who impersonated a director to convince a family that they'd star in his new film.

The film cleverly and subtly has the actual people involved in the incident re-enact the events, followed by footage from the actual trial that took place afterward. A story about art, forgiveness, identity, class, and all the ways in which these things interconnect, Close-Up is unarguably one of the best documentaries of all time, as backed up by its 9th spot on the 2022 Directors' Poll.

Watch on Criterion

7 'Persona' (1966)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

The brilliant mind behind some of cinema's most poetic, philosophical, and deeply sad films, the Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman was capable of effortlessly creating timeless classics that are still beloved by thousands of cinephiles. Persona is perhaps his greatest movie, about a nurse put in charge of a mute actress who finds that their personae are melding together.

An exquisitely surrealistic masterpiece that will have you constantly scratching your head, Persona is a genius and beautiful meditation on duality, identity, and the Jungian idea of the persona, meaning the mask that one shows to the world as differentiated from one's real self. It's an outstanding blend of character-driven drama and low-key mystery thriller elements, which works wonders in what's no doubt Bergman's most complex work

Watch on Max

6 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' (1928)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via Société Générale des Films

Saint Joan of Arc, the 15th century French hero of the Hundred Years' War, is the subject of one of cinema's most gut-wrenching yet dumbfoundingly gorgeous works of art. The Passion of Joan of Arc is a silent French film by Carl Theodor Dreyer, focusing on the titular character's trial on charges of heresy as the jurists attempt to force her to recant her claims of holy visions.

Unarguably one of the greatest biopics in the history of film, The Passion of Joan of Arc is carried by Dreyer's flawless directing, the powerful black-and-white visuals, and especially Maria Falconetti in one of the most heartbreaking performances in any movie, which happens to be the only surviving work of only two feature films she starred in.

Close

Watch on Max

5 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via Shochiku

Tokyo Story is a heartbreakingly beautiful movie, telling the story of an old couple who visit their children and grandchildren in the city, where they receive surprisingly little attention. It's one of the best Japanese movies ever, directed by the country's legendary auteur Yasujirô Ozu. Quiet, subdued, and all too realistic, the film is so patient in its pacing and so immersed in its characters that viewers might be surprised by the ability of its innate poignancy to creep up on them.

With great performances, a riveting script, and Ozu's traditionally restrained and naturalistic directing, Tokyo Story makes it unsurprising why it's regarded by many (including the Sight and Sound magazine) as one of the greatest films ever made. Evading easy analysis, it's a richly complex and humanistic examination of family, loneliness, and aging.

Close

Watch on Max

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Letterboxd rating: 4.4/5 stars

Image via United Artists

The film that made Francis Ford Coppola the second-ever director with two Palm d'Or awards from the Cannes Film Festival under his belt, Apocalypse Now is the king of Vietnam War movies. Inspired by Joseph Conrad's classic novella Heart of Darkness, it's a hellish drama about an American Army officer tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god.

Suspenseful, harrowing, and at times genuinely scary, Apocalypse Now dares to ask how dark the self can become in the face of war. Although the film had one of the most complicated shooting processes in cinema's history, the result was a visually striking, narratively enthralling, technically masterful work of art for history to remember forever, so it must all have been worth it after all. To prove that it was, Sight and Sound's Directors' Poll gave it their #6 spot in 2012.

Rent on Amazon

3 'The Godfather' (1972)

Letterboxd rating: 4.6/5 stars

Image via Paramount Pictures

According to many movie fans, The Godfather is nothing short of the greatest film ever made. Though Letterboxd might not quite agree, having it at #8 on its official top 250, no one can deny that Francis Ford Coppola's most famous masterpiece is as perfect as movies can be. Based on the book of the same title by Mario Puzo (who helped Coppola pen the film's script), The Godfather is about the head of a mafia family who has to hand over his empire to his youngest son, which unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in danger.

The film's characters are all utterly fascinating, and the fact that each of the cast members (Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in particular) are at their absolute career-best definitely helps. That's not where The Godfather's perfection stops: It's gorgeously shot, brilliantly edited, carefully written, and it features what might be the best third act from '70s Hollywood cinema.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 Rating R

Watch on SHOWTIME

2 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Letterboxd rating: 4.6/5 stars

Image via Paramount Pictures

There aren't many sequels that can claim to be better than the original, but according to many, The Godfather Part II is one of them. The fact that Francis Ford Coppola was able to follow up one of history's most perfect works of art with another equally flawless one is nothing if not impressive. Part sequel, part prequel, the film contrasts the story of Michael's spiritual and moral downfall as the new head of the Corleone family, with the story of young Vito's rise to the titanic figure audiences saw in the first movie.

With even richer intricacies and complexities in its script than its predecessor, this engrossing character study is one of the most powerful works of fiction of the 20th century. With Al Pacino's greatest performance and Coppola at the top of his game, it's no wonder why experts like the critics and directors of the Sight and Sound magazine consider it such an admirable gem.

The Godfather: Part II Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire Runtime 202 Rating R

Watch on SHOWTIME

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Letterboxd rating: 4.6/5 stars

Image via Toho

Chief among the best Japanese movie directors ever, Akira Kurosawa was a master of the craft unlike anything audiences had seen then or have seen today. His most popular and famous work is perhaps Seven Samurai, a thrilling 3-and-a-half-hour epic about a group of seven courageous samurai, recruited by a village of farmers who are being exploited by bandits. The plot has been imitated across all media multiple times over the decades, and it's no wonder why: It's the source of one of the most entertaining action dramas in history.

Whatever one might want from a samurai film, Seven Samurai has in abundance. Its elaborate set pieces are wonderfully shot, choreographed, and directed; its outstanding cast does a phenomenal job, with the iconic Toshirō Mifune delivering his best-known performance; and the story, far from being superficial fun, is a profound narrative with nuanced themes, complemented by some really fascinating characters.

Seven Samurai Release Date November 19, 1956 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes Rating NR

Watch on Max

KEEP READING:10 Best Movies of All Time, According to Roger Ebert