Enjoy the constant musical feuding between Kendrick Lamar and Drake? It's time to present the latest rap battle: Bhad Bhabie versus Alabama Barker. Bhad Bhabie, the artist formally known as Dr. Phil's infamous Danielle Bregoli, has taken aim at Alabama Barker, the daughter of blink-182's Travis Barker, in her latest diss track, "MS Whitman."

In her new track, Bhad Bhabie focuses her shade toward Alabama Barker, her famous father, and the Kardashians. Alabama's stepmother is Kourtney Kardashian of The Kardashians fame. Of the many not-so-subtle lyrics, the dig towards Alabama and the famous reality clan refers to Alabama's 'stanky p-- got you kicked out the Kardashian house." It seems the lyric is in regard to Alabama using both her and the Kardashian surname for "clout."

The Battle Began Over a Boy

Throughout the music video for "MS Whitman," the rapper litters disses through visual and lyrical jabs. The title is a reference to the character Alabama Whitman, for whom Alabama was named after. The character is a prostitute from the movie True Romance. Bhad Bhabie then employs a Travis Barker lookalike to bang on the drums as she twerks alongside him while wearing skimpy lingerie. Alabama Barker, who is only 19-years-old, has her sex life put on blast with Bhad Bhabie rapping, "1000 bodies but ain't old enough to drink."

In the battle of who fired first, Alabama Barker released her own diss track aimed at Bhad Bhabie, "Cry Bhabie." Their feud stems back to last year when Alabama Barker allegedly slept with Le Vaughn, Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend and baby daddy. While Alabama Barker had previously attempted to clear her name and call out le Vaughn for his part, it hasn't stopped Bhad Bhabie from fighting back. And she's not holding back either, rapping, "Keep my baby daddy name out yo' f--kin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it." Bhad Bhabie's rise to fame began during her infamous appearance across from Dr. Phil on his titular show. The troubled girl was infamous for her viral quote, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?" Next up in the war of words, it's Alabama Barker's turn.