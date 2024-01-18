The Big Picture Netflix unveils teaser for Bollywood crime-thriller Bhakshak starring acclaimed actress Bhumi Pednekar.

The film focuses on a journalist, Vaishali, uncovering child sex abuse and exposing a group of powerful men involved.

Bhakshak aims for a more grounded and dark tone compared to Red Chillies' previous productions for Netflix.

Fans of crime-thrillers — the most popular genre on Indian streaming — have a new film to look forward to. Netflix on Thursday unveiled a teaser for its upcoming Bollywood title Bhakshak, which translates as “predator” in the Hindi language. The film stars the acclaimed actress Bhumi Pednekar and hails from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment. As per usual, SRK isn’t officially credited as a producer, with the roles being customarily credited to his wife, Gauri Khan, and Red Chillies’ Gaurav Verma.

In addition to producing many of SRK’s own films — the company was most recently behind his 2023 blockbusters Jawan and Dunki — Red Chillies has had a longstanding partnership with Netflix. Bhakshak appears to be more grounded in tone as compared to the company’s previous productions for the streamer — the Emraan Hashmi-led spy series Bard of Blood, the zombie show Betaal, the Bobby Deol-led cop drama Class of ’83, and Darlings, the dark comedy headlined by Alia Bhatt.

The teaser introduces Pednekar’s character, Vaishali, a journalist operating out of a small town. She uncovers reports of child sex abuse at a facility for young girls and makes it her mission to expose the wrongdoing. Vaishali doggedly investigates a cabal of powerful men that she suspects are involved in the crimes and their subsequent cover-up. The teaser is suitably dark and reveals brief glimpses of the news reports that Vaishali releases about her findings. Even the shortest glimpse of the titular predators — a group of smug, cackling men — is enough to send a shiver down the spine.

Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Projects Released In Bard of Blood 2019 Betaal 2020 Class of '83 2020 Darlings 2022 Bhakshak 2024

Bhumi Pednekar Is Among Her Generation's Most Acclaimed Bollywood Actresses

Image via Netflix

Vaishali is aided in her operation by an elderly man played by the veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, who previously headlined the Red Chillies film Kaamyaab, a drama about a fictional Bollywood character actor’s quest to land his 500th film. Bhakshak also bears some similarities to the Academy Award-nominated Indian documentary Writing with Fire, which traced the efforts of a collective of female journalists running a bootstrapped publication that shed light on human interest stories. Bhakshak features Sai Tamhankar as a cop, and Aditya Srivastava, who made a career out of playing a cop on television, as the villain.

Pednekar had a busy 2023, appearing in the little-seen dramas Afwaah and Bheed, and then headlining the TIFF sex comedy Thank You for Coming. Directed by the mononymous Pulkit, Bhakshak will be released on Netflix on February 9. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.