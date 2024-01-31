The Big Picture Bhakshak, a film inspired by the Muzaffarpur Women's Shelter Case, aims to raise awareness about sexual abuse in India.

Netflix continues its commitment to thoughtful media representation of real-life events with Bhakshak.

The film features a well-known cast and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, receiving significant backing.

In another striking real-life-inspired portrayal of courage against corruption, the trailer of Bhakshak has ignited a wave of conversations around one of India's most appalling human rights violations. Directed by Pulkit, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Aditya Srivastava (CID), and Sanjay Mishra (Dhamaal) and is inspired by the harrowing events of the Muzaffarpur Women’s Shelter Case. Although the names of those involved have been changed, the film is fully inspired by the horrifying event and aims to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

Netflix, on the other hand, continues its commitment to bringing light to historical events with Bhakshak (a Hindi term which means Predator), following the impactful recent release of The Railway Men, which is a limited series about the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. This approach demonstrates the platform's dedication to producing media that thoughtfully represent significant, albeit tragic, real-life events.

As viewers await the release of Bhakshak, the film has already begun to stir discussions about the role of cinema in reflecting societal issues and the importance of responsible storytelling. The cast is also well known — with Pednekar playing the journalist protagonist who will stop at nothing to bring justice. Srivastava, who is widely recognized as Abhijeet, from CID (major part of Indian pop-culture) and plays the main antagonist. Mishra, who is known as Babu bhai from Dhamaal, also adds to the powerpacked status of the cast. Produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak has received significant backing. Khan himself has taken to social media to commend the cast and promote the film, showcasing his support for the project.

The Cast and Plot of ‘Bhakshak’ is Inspired From the True Story of Muzaffarpur Women’s Shelter Case

The film is inspired by the true events that unfolded in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in 2020. Pednekar steps into the shoes of an investigative journalist, determined to uncover the unsettling truths of a child shelter home where numerous girls were subjected to unspeakable atrocities. Srivastava portrays Bansi Sahu, a character inspired by Brajesh Thakur, the actual mastermind behind the real-life scandal.

The Muzaffarpur case first came into light in May 2018 when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government, exposing the sexual abuse of minors in the shelter home. This report prompted immediate action, leading to the relocation of the girls and the filing of an FIR against the accused. In 2020, a Delhi court convicted 19 individuals, including Thakur, for their heinous crimes.

Bhakshak is all set to dive into this dark chapter of Indian history, aiming to give a voice to the voiceless and bring awareness to such critical social issues. The film will premiere on Netflix India on February 9, 2024, and aims to raise a voice for systematic change. Check out the official trailer of Bhakshak below:

