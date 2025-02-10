Bianca Censori seems to be following in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps with her latest antics. Bianca crashed the 2025 Grammys with her husband Kanye West, but their appearance wasn’t the shocking part. The former Yeezy architect was wearing next-to-nothing, with only a sheer plastic dress covering her torso. Bianca left nothing to the imagination, and it’s sparked a wave of controversy – not only because of the inappropriateness, but because fans want to know if Bianca was the one behind the decision to go semi-nude. However, fans must remember that Kim’s claim to fame is similar to Bianca’s recent antics.

Even before her marriage to Kanye, Kim skyrocketed to fame thanks to a (fully nude) home video her mother allegedly leaked. The public curiosity it sparked helped the Kardashians land their famous T.V. show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and its successor, The Kardashians. Once they got together, Kanye had a large influence on Kim’s style, as he's had on many of his paramours. In fact, he has a pattern of dictating how his partners dress and present themselves, which he's repeating with Bianca. Kanye famously threw out most of Kim's wardrobe when they began dating, only to replace it with items he thought looked better. Even after Kim established herself as a fashion icon, Kanye still tried to control her image — like when he said he didn't want her Met Gala dress to be "too sexy," despite years of encouraging her to dress and behave provocatively (he even had her go topless in one of his music videos). Kim wasn't his first or last girlfriend to experience this. Amber Rose, who Kanye dated before Kim, has been vocal about how much Ye degraded her after their break-up. He infamously said he had to "take 30 showers" after being with her. Julia Fox, his short-lived rebound after Kim, admitted she ended things when she realized Kanye only wanted to use her for PR and was trying to shape her image in a way she disliked. Bianca has already been compared to Kim for their similar looks. But whether Bianca's recent wardrobe choices and public antics are of her own doing or Kanye's influence, they seem to be pushing her further into the spotlight. And just like Kim, it seems like her family is eager to capitalize on the attention, too.

Bianca’s Family Isn’t Hiding from Fame

Bianca was a non-celebrity before getting with Kanye. The Australian native was working as an architect for his fashion brand Yeezy before becoming his paramour. But not a lot is known about Bianca, including her life pre-fame. But her family hasn’t shied away from the spotlight. On several occasions (that were perfectly timed with the paparazzi), Bianca’s sisters have been seen in provocative outfits. Given the controversy over Bianca’s clothes, they would know stepping out in similar looks would attract media attention, so it was likely their intention.

There have been questions over what the Censoris think of Kanye in light of his controversial actions. One report even claimed Bianca’s father had a bone to pick with the rapper. But Kanye has been seen spending time with her family, including Bianca’s mother, suggesting he has their seal of approval. Though the family has yet to give any sit-down interviews, Bianca’s sister did defend Kanye in light of backlash.

The Censoris Could Get a Reality Show

The Censori family’s support of Kanye and Bianca has caused controversy as well as curiosity. The family is doing a good job at keeping themselves in the spotlight, despite not being famous. This suggests it’s not only Bianca who’s looking to take advantage of the limelight, but her whole family. If public curiosity peaks, it could be enough to score the Censori family their own reality show, just like the Kardashians. This would give them an opportunity to become known for something other than their association with Kanye and potentially solidify them as long-term players in Hollywood.

Kanye and Bianca’s relationship is unlike any he’s had in the past, since she’s not famous. It’s possible Bianca is taking advantage of her newfound fame, and her family may be trying to hop on the bandwagon, too. However, given Kanye’s power and his history of controlling and mistreating his romantic partners, Bianca is also in a complicated position. She may feel pressured to participate in PR stunts that she’d otherwise be uncomfortable doing, even if fame is her end game. Bianca doesn't have the same public presence as Kanye's exes. Kim, Amber, and Julia all had their own careers and public platforms before dating Ye. This gave them more resources to not only leave the relationship, but speak out about it afterward.

But Bianca? She's silent. Literally. Her presence on social media is limited, and she hasn't given any statements or interviews publicly. From what we can see, she isn't making any independent moves or expressing opinions. The only narrative around Bianca is the one controlled by Kanye, the media, and her family, all of whom seem more invested in staying relevant than questioning her well-being. And that's what makes this situation different and even more concerning. Amber Rose has spent years publicly criticizing Kanye, but she also has the financial independence and connections to do so. But Bianca was unknown before this relationship. She was literally working for Kanye at Yeezy before becoming his wife. This means Bianca has been financially dependent on Ye for years, and even more so now that what she's known for is being Mrs. West.

And it's not just Kanye's control that could be keeping her in this situation. Her family may be contributing, too. The Censori family doesn't seem too concerned about Kanye's past behavior or the red flags in their relationship. If anything, they seem to be enjoying the attention, stepping out in paparazzi-ready outfits that they know will make headlines. This contrasts with the Kardashians who tend to have each other's backs, or at least Kim's when she was dealing with Kanye. Her family hasn't been afraid to call out Kanye's behavior, both before and after she left him. Kim had a visible support system, but with Bianca's family, we haven't seen that so far. Her family isn't just standing by — they're actively spending time with Kanye and even defending his controversies. They seem more interested in keeping in connection with him (and the limelight) than questioning if Bianca is okay. If her family isn't supporting her, or even worse, they're encouraging the relationship, Bianca's options to leave are even more limited.

Kanye has a history of isolating his partners, and if that's what's happening here, then Bianca's family may not even fully know what's going on behind-the-scenes. And the same goes for the public. We only see what's been made public (like their Grammys stunt), but that's been enough to raise concerns. If this is what Kanye is comfortable showcasing to the world, then who knows what's going on behind closed doors — and that's what we should be concerned for Bianca.