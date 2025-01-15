Most filmmakers will often point to moments in their career where they wish they'd taken a different path, and Chris Columbus is no different. That impulse spurred him to pursue producing, with projects that include Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. Columbus said that he and his daughter Eleanor founded their production company Maiden Voyage with one simple rule - give a filmmaker all the creative leeway they need. "Our philosophy is we never say 'no' to the director. I’m not kidding," Columbus said when discussing the origins of Maiden Voyage, citing a moment on the set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone that led to this mindset. But it turns out that there's one film Columbus feels he should have said "no" to, and it's one he directed: Bicentennial Man.

Bicentennial Man takes its name from the short story by Issac Asimov, and stars Robin Williams as a highly advanced robot named "Andrew." Over the years, Andrew develops a relationship with the family that brought him home, even beginning to grow past his initial programming to develop feelings like love and sadness. Given Williams' previous roles, which balanced emotional moments with his trademark humor, and the tried-but-true science fiction trope of a machine developing emotions, Bicentennial Man had all the ingredients for success. But it bombed at the box office, and wasn't so hot with critics either — Roger Ebert referred to it as a "letdown." Columbus shares this sentiment, as he feels making the movie was a mistake.

Chris Columbus Feels 'Bicentennial Man' Didn’t Capture the Future Properly

Columbus was recently a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where he discussed his wide body of work. Eventually, discussion came to Bicentennial Man, and Columbus didn't hold back when discussing what he felt went wrong: "Bicentennial Man was a mistake... Robin and I had talked about it after we did the movie." The reason that Columbus feels Bicentennial Man was a mistake is that it didn't properly capture what the future would be like:

For me, it was a mistake because I realized at the time that I'm not the guy. I'm not the director you're going to go to if you want a futuristic movie. I still struggle with what the future is... it's not my wheelhouse and I'll never understand it. So, doing a futuristic movie was a mistake.

The fallout of Bicentennial Man also led Columbus to reconsider what his wheelhouse was for movies, which is when he boarded the Harry Potter franchise. "I just know that Bicentennial Man was the turning point in terms of me realizing this, okay, this is not something I can do," he said. "With Harry Potter, I could just create an entirely new world." The gambit worked, as the Harry Potter movies became one of Warner Bros.' biggest film franchises.

