Winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards has been sought after by many a movie since the ceremony's inception nearly 100 years ago. Receiving any of the awards is an enormous honor, though it does seem that a few awards are a bit more coveted than others. There is even a term for them: The Big Five—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted). There have been many Best Picture winners by now, but only three movies in the Academy's history have won every category of The Big Five. Interestingly, none has come from an original screenplay, so there can still be a first in such a prestige club as this.

There are some movies that almost won the Big Five, which is one heck of an achievement in itself, but winning all five has proven near impossible. One might think that many cinematic giants that were immediately loved (like The Godfather or Amadeus) would be here, but most haven't been able to pull it off, which makes the three that did all the more special. What does it take to join such Hollywood royalty? One might reasonably ask, "Are these movies better than The Godfather and Amadeus?" Not necessarily, but they do demonstrate that it takes a lot more than luck. The following three masterpieces are often cited among the most influential works of all time and encompass entirely different genres. Their differences make them pretty difficult to rank, so they're ordered here based on how difficult it was for each to win its five-jeweled crown.

3 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Directed by Frank Capra

Directed by the master craftsman Frank Capra, It Happened One Night won The Big Five in a pretty strange year for the Academy. Although there were 12 nominees for Best Picture (more than even now), most other categories had only 3 nominations. There was an extra nominee for Best Actress, the mighty Bette Davis, due to a brief period that allowed voters to write in their choice on the ballet, but that still only led to four total. These oddities make a little more sense when you consider that this was only the 7th ceremony ever.

Clark Gable does such iconic work as newspaperman Peter Warne that even Bugs Bunny (yes, the Bugs Bunny) would be inspired by how he casually eats a raw carrot. Claudette Colbert likewise does terrific work as the socialite Ellie Andrews, who tries to go from Florida to New York without being stopped by her father. Screenwriter Robert Riskin won for his witty and optimistic adaptation of the short story "Night Bus" by Samuel Hopkins Adams. With only a few moments that haven't aged so well (despite being over 90 years old), this beautifully shot film is still one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

2 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme