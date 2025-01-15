There are a handful of sitcoms that are still on fans’ minds years after their ending. Friends, Suits, The Big Bang Theory, among many others are kinds of shows that have become a companion of a generation, season after season, entertaining fans, and casual onlookers alike. So naturally, the demand to see these characters again in some capacity is always welcomed by fans. For example, Jim Parsons narrated the Young Sheldon spin-off series after the beloved mothership came to an end. Furthermore, he along with Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler, made an appearance in the finale of the spin-off series. Recently, Bailik reunited with co-star Melissa Rauch on Night Court, giving fans an unexpected Big Bang Theory reunion.

While Parsons in the past has quashed all the hopes for a Big Bang Theory reboot, having said, “Look, never say never to anything. Life is so long, God willing. But I don’t think so.” But in a new interview with Yahoo, his costar Bialik showed more optimism about the possible return to her character, disagreeing with Parsons, "With all due respect to Jim, I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way," she said. Further elaborating.

"I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create. I was thrilled to get to still work with Jim and do some stuff on Young Sheldon. But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up."

The Big Bang Theory Has a Long Legacy

Close

Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Raj, and Howard entered our lives in 2007 with the first season of the beloved show that followed the five friends living in Pasadena. Over the years, they became our companions as we followed them navigating life, love, and social awkwardness, making us laugh all the while. The show came to an organic end in 2019 but has since spawned many spin-offs for the beloved characters, including the prequel series Young Sheldon which saw its series finale last year, and its spin-off, the ongoing Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The original series has an 81 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and received many accolades throughout its run. The series stars Parson as Sheldon, Bialik as Amy, Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard, Kunal Nayyar as Raj, Melissa Rauch as Bernadette, and many more.

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

