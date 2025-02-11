A beloved Big Bang Theory character is making his way back to television. According to Deadline, John Ross Bowie will be returning as Barry Kripke in the upcoming spin-off show that will premiere on Max in the near future. The character was a constant rival for Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) in the original show, being introduced in the second season of The Big Bang Theory. The character continued to appear in the series throughout the years, instantly turning him into a regular menace for the core gang.

The new Big Bang Theory project will reunite audiences with Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), and Denise (Lauren Lapkus). The project is still in development, meaning that any major aspect of its premise could change at a moment's notice. Even if the new show hasn't been produced yet, Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn are attached to the title. Lorre and Prady have been working on the world of Big Bang Theory for more than a decade. If Max decides to move forward with the spin-off, fans of the show can rest assured knowing that these characters are in good hands.

John Ross Bowie has appeared in a wide variety of projects that have gone beyond The Big Bang Theory. The actor was seen as Cavendish in Jumanji: The Next Level. The sequel featured a cast that included Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. Bowie also had a recurring role in United States of Al. The show ran over the course of two seasons before being canceled. It's time for John Ross Bowie to return to one of the most iconic roles of his career thanks to the Big Bang Theory craze that has taken over television.

