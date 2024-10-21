When The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007, the sitcom blended science and comedy to brilliant effect. The show, which starred Jim Parsons in the major role of Sheldon Cooper, has since birthed two spinoffs. Young Sheldon, which followed Cooper's childhood and ended earlier in the year, and the franchise's other spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which has only just begun airing. The franchise is set to expand even further and a key player from the original show has discussed the potential of a return.

Over the course of its twelve seasons and over 250 episodes, Kaley Cuoco played the role of Penny in The Big Bang Theory. The franchise is seeking expansion with original stars Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman all returning to Pasadena for the latest spin-off. While Posehn was introduced as Bert Kibbler, a Geologist at Caltech, Sussman played Stuart Bloom, the owner of the comic book store frequented by Sheldon Cooper and his friends. Lapkus played Stuart's love interest in later seasons, Denise. While none of the main players from the Pasadena gang have been confirmed to return for now. Cuoco addressed the possibility of playing Penny once more in a new, recent interview with the outlet, People. The Role Play actor is unsurprisingly open to the idea of a return, saying:

"I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will."

This latest Big Bang Theory spin-off will see characters who were mainly the supporting cast in the original, taking the lead this time around. The project was first announced last spring, and currently remains in development at Max, and it hasn't been greenlit yet. Should Cuoco actually appear in the proposed series, the return of a fan-favorite character will only help the show going forward.

We Don't Need Sheldon For This Run...Yet

Image via CBS

There is precedent set for a likely Cuoco return as Parsons reprised his role as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, in the form of a narrator. The iconic character also made an on-screen appearance in a flash forward scene in the series finale, alongside fellow The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler. Conversations already exist surrounding Parsons' successor, Iain Armitage who embodied the essence of Sheldon Cooper as a boy, making a return in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Parsons, however, has recently spoken about the possibility of Sheldon appearing in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, saying:

"As we sit here now, no, but I also I would I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don’t know that that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long.”

The new Big Bang Theory spin-off remains in development at Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

WATCH ON MAX