The Big Bang Theory first premiered in September 2007, and after nearly 300 episodes across 12 seasons, the science-centric show is getting yet another spinoff, different from the previous two offshoots on CBS. Officially titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the show will likely be the most similar of the spinoffs to The Big Bang Theory. John Ross Bowie, who plays Barry Kripke, a fan-favorite and Sheldon Cooper's arch-nemesis in the original series, has revealed that the cast of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's upcoming spinoff has gathered for the first time.

Taking to social media, Bowie shared a lovely ensemble photo during the first table read for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The images capture him alongside co-stars Kevin Sussman, whose character, Stuart, leads the show, Lauren Lapkus (Denise), and Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler). The spinoff has been in development for some time now, and its recently revealed official does offer a hint regarding which direction the show might take. In The Big Bang Theory, Sussman's character was often caught in a seemingly never-ending cycle of unfortunate events. Given the new spinoff's title, things did not improve for Stuart. Bowie's Barry Kripke served as a formidable work rival for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his friends on his way to becoming a fan-favorite. Lapkus will return to play Stuart's shy girlfriend, Denise.

'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' Has a Wealth of Stars to Pull From

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will welcome back a host of alumni from the original series, with Zak Penn returning alongside the aforementioned Lorre and Prady to produce the spinoff. It remains to be seen which other original characters might be returning, but it is important to note that there isn't a shortage of lovable characters. Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg's Howard, and Kunal Nayyar's Rajesh Koothrappali are part of a quiver filled with potent arrows. It would also be great to see Kaley Cuoco's Penny return to the nerd-centric universe as well.

Lorre, Penn, and Prady have, through their work on The Big Bang Theory, developed a gold mine of a franchise for Warner Bros. Television. When Stuart Fails to Save the Universe finally premieres, it'll become the latest spinoff in a franchise which as already managed to pull off a mega hit besides the original series. Young Sheldon came after The Big Bang Theory, with the spinoff introducing Iain Armitage as a younger version of the brilliant scientist, Sheldon. An incredibly successful show in its own rights, Young Sheldon inspired its own spinoff, with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment leading Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which is currently impressing, leading to a second season renewal.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe doesn't have a release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.