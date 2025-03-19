The next Big Bang Theory spinoff will officially be titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. As suggested by the name of the upcoming series, the new story will be led by the character portrayed by Kevin Sussman. Stuart is known for being stuck in a cycle of unfortunate situations. Judging by the title of his own spinoff, things won't get any better for the beloved Big Bang Theory supporting character. The show is currently in development at Warner Bros. Television. The team behind all the shows that take place around Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) family and friends will also work on the development of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Kevin Sussman won't be the only star from The Big Bang Theory who will be making a comeback in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Lauren Lapkus will return as Denise. The Jurassic World star was introduced in the main series as Stuart's shy girlfriend. John Ross Bowie will return as Barry Kripke. The scientist served as a work rival for Sheldon and his friends over the course of many years, with audiences from all over the world eventually getting to like Kripke.

The potential cast of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe hasn't officially signed on to board the spinoff. But taking into account how often they have been mentioned in reports related to the series, it won't be long until viewers know for sure who will be seen on the screen. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady return to produce Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The writers were able to turn The Big Bang Theory into one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

The Legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory' Expands

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the next spinoff in what has become a massive franchise for Warner Bros. Television. The success of The Big Bang Theory led the producers of the comedy to work on the creation of Young Sheldon. The spinoff introduced Iain Armitage as a younger version of the brilliant scientist with awkward social skills. When that story came to a close, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage allowed loyal fans to share more time with the Cooper family. The production led by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment was recently renewed for a second season.

