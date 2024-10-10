The universe of The Big Bang Theory continues to expand. The spin-off series that was initially announced in the spring of last year just received more clarity. According to Variety, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman will star in the new story that will spawn from the highly popular CBS comedy. All the performers were previously seen in The Big Bang Theory, with their characters making the leap towards this new production that has come into focus after the conclusion of Young Sheldon. It's time to return to the nerdiest place in Pasadena.

Brian Posehn was introduced as Bert Kibbler, a Geologist at Caltech who was determined to go out on a date with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). The character was definitely not one of the main characters of The Big Bang Theory, but this new series could bring Bert into the spotlight. The new show currently remains in development at Max, and it hasn't been greenlit yet. Time will tell if Warner Bros. will move forward with yet another series wishing to capitalize on the success of The Big Bang Theory. Bert Kibbler won't be alone in his potential return to television.

Kevin Sussman and Lauren Lapkuswill be back as Stuart Bloom and Denise, respectively. Bloom was introduced as the owner of the comic book store Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his friends liked to visit during their free time. The character would eventually find a love interest in Denise, with the pair staying together once The Big Bang Theory came to an end. The new project will allow Stuart and Denisse to develop their personalities without the attention being centered on the characters that led The Big Bang Theory for more than a decade.

The Legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory' Continues

Close

The upcoming series will expand on the legacy left behind by The Big Bang Theory. When Chuck Lorre and his team realized how successful the CBS program had become, they began working on the development of Young Sheldon. The prequel featured Iain Armitage as the titular character, with the comedy series explaining how the young boy grew up to be the unpredictable character played by Jim Parsons. That program went on to air for seven seasons, leading to the creation of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Time will tell how far the legacy of The Big Bang Theory will go.

The new Big Bang Theory spin-off remains in development at Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Max