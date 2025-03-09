The Befumo family exploded with social media popularity over the last year after the Costco Guys began posting videos at the aforementioned wholesale store, showcasing their favorite foods and products accompanied by song and dance. Big Boom AJ and his son Big Justice have since parlayed that success into the ring, with AJ himself competing in the squared circle of All Elite Wrestling.

A former wrestler who returned to the ring last year, Big Boom AJ will wrestle once again at AEW Revolution, teaming up with fan favorites Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to take on Johnny TV and MXM Collection. Collider caught up with Big Boom AJ ahead of his return to the ring to discuss the power of positivity, possible feuds with MJF and Chris Jericho, and if the much-loved Rizzler could wield his inherent rizz against them.

Bringing the Boom to AEW

Production still provided by AEW

COLLIDER: All right, so, I'm with the Costco Guy himself. I think this is like a really cool thing that you're doing this weekend because Orange Cassidy was the wrestler that brought me back into wrestling. Mark Briscoe, everything that he's been through, and he brings this authenticity that you don't really get to see. And then you and your family have kind of come up in this crazy way where you show so much positivity in the content that you guys create and the fun that you guys have. Why are those the perfect guys for you to team up with for this match?

BIG BOOM AJ: I think that's an awesome question. Thank you so much. I think it's because we all bring something different. It's so cool.

I think between the three of us, we all bring something for everyone and when it was first put out there that was gonna be the three of us together, and first I was in the video clip and the crowd went wild, and then next thing you know Cassidy comes in and the crowd goes even more wild, and then we get Mark Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe just lights the place on fire. I think between the three of us, there's just really something for everyone. And then you throw in Big Justice and then maybe, at some point, we even throw in the Rizzler … I just think there's something for everyone. It all works so well together. We're coming to bring the boom!

COLLIDER: You bring the same authenticity that you do to your social media channels to your AEW presentation. Is that difficult for you? How do you make that work in a ring with a live crowd?

AJ: I mean this is me all day, every day. This is [Big] Justice all day, every day, and we've been asked the question before, “What's changed for you guys?” And I gotta tell you the truth, not a lot. I mean we live in our same house, Big Justice still plays baseball on the Boca Raton rec league. Just everything that's happened to us has just made us more of what we already are. We are always the happy family.

We always were shouting “boom” and now we just have so many more people to share it with, and we have an opportunity here. We have an opportunity here to let people know it's okay to be happy because the more happiness you have within yourself, the more happiness you could bring to the world.

COLLIDER: I think your opponents are like a great fit, because MXM Collection, they are obviously hilarious. And Johnny TV has been doing it for a very long time, and it has been so hilarious. What is it about the joy of this type of wrestling match and the absurdity of all of these personalities coming together for it?

AJ: Yeah, I get where you're going with this Joe, no doubt about it. There's a lot of personality in here. It's gonna be a lot of fun. And you throw Big Justice in and, like I said, you throw the Rizzler in at some point and yes, there's some big personalities here. I think we all bring something different to the ring so there's gonna be something for everyone in this match. It's gonna be a lot of fun.

Big Boom AJ Talks His Injury at AEW Full Gear

Production still provided by AEW

COLLIDER: I gotta get to the dirt. Your locker room reaction, has it been positive? Or are there some sticklers back there that are just like, “Oh, you're not a real wrestler.”

AJ: Well, when we first came to Chicago for All Out, it was a very cautious locker room. It was very much, “Alright. We get it. This guy was a wrestler before, and now he's got all this attention on social media. He's coming back here. Is he doing it for the right reasons?” And then that night when they saw, I was one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave, I think they were starting to say, “OK OK, I think this guy gets it”. Then I came back for Grand Slam in New York and same thing; I arrived early during the day. I got a ton of content out there, we started getting a lot of attention. I was one of the last ones to leave. I took an Uber back to the hotel at the end of the night. And at that point, the AEW locker room was really, really warmed up and they were saying, “Yeah, this guy is for real.”

Then we get to Full Gear and in the afternoon — yes, the reports are true — I broke my foot in the afternoon around 2:30 warming up, and wrestled the full match with a broken foot. I just went back to the medical team, I said, “I think I did a little something, just tape this up.” And the medical team said, “Let's take a look at that.” They're twisting it this way, they’re turning it that way, they hit it with a metal rod. And just I said, “Tape this thing up. You’re gonna have to cut my foot off to keep me out of the ring that night.” So I do think at that point, the locker room starts to realize I was for real, and I can't mention a lot of the names but the guys that came to me after the show and shook my hand and said, “Big Boom AJ, you brought it,” it was just inspiring.

COLLIDER: As someone who has broken his foot before, I commend you on doing that. Didn't your son also warn you, “Don't do that, dad.”

AJ: Yes, he did. He did. Because when the afternoon is starting, you’ve got so many wrestlers that have to get in the ring and warm up and run the ropes and test everything out. I knew at some point in the match I was gonna go to the top rope, so I wanted to go to the top rope and I wanted to stand there and just look around the arena, see what it felt like. And I have my sneakers on — if I had my boots on, if I had my ankle braces on, none of this would happened — so I jump off the top rope with my sneakers on. I landed on someone's foot who was coming into the ring, someone that I will never name, and yeah, the foot was broken.

COLLIDER: The reaction to your match was so positive. How did that feel to get the pop that you got, but then also to see the comments on the Internet saying, “Damn, I didn't know Big Boom AJ had it like that,” you know?

AJ: I'm so grateful for everyone that enjoyed the match and I knew I was going to bring it. I knew I was gonna bring it when AEW came to me and I said — when I do anything, Joe, it's either a boom or a doom — so when AEW came to me and said, “What do you think about getting back in the ring?” I said, “Look, if I get back in the ring, I'm getting back in the ring.” This isn't gonna be an eight-man tag match with chairs flying in and fire hoses and whatever else you wanna bring in there. I said this is gonna be a wrestling match. I'm gonna show the world I can wrestle, and I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to do just that.

COLLIDER: And not to look ahead past Johnny TV and MXM Collection, but is there anyone else in the locker room that you want to meet in the ring after this?

AJ: Yeah, a couple names do come to mind. I do think it would be an absolute honor to step in the ring with Chris Jericho. I think we all know the way Big Justice feels about Jericho. And then there is one other guy that I think I would love to step in the ring with just because I don't believe in anything he believes in, and that's MJF.

COLLIDER: The promos, I feel like that would not be safe for your channel, though. There'd be some weird headlines from that. So be careful. I'm not saying you can't hold your own. I'm just saying, be careful because that man is uh, uh yeah. He's a little crazy on the microphone.

AJ: Well, the boom is always gonna win. The boom is always gonna win, and bringing happiness and positivity to a world that needs and wants happiness and positivity, that's always gonna be what the boom is all about.

The Rizzler's Future in AEW

Production still provided by AEW

COLLIDER: You guys do a lot of music and … I really want to know, is there a song with Swerve Strickland in the works? Are you going to get on a mixtape with Swerve and maybe get Rick Ross to shout you out?

AJ: I can give you one word answer: Yes. [laughs] It’s very preliminary. It's been discussed, we both agree that we're gonna do something, so yeah, we'll work something out at some point.

COLLIDER: Is there a chance that we might see the Rizzler turn heel at some point and turn on the Costco Guys?

AJ: I don’t think so, I don’t think that’s in the cards. We’re a family, we both support each other from the very beginning and you get to see what's out on social media, and what is real is just so heartwarming. So I’ll walk past Big Justice’s room and I'll hear — I'll look and see him on FaceTime and I'll see this big happy face, and I'll hear Big Justice, “Turn! Pick up that water bottle!” Because they’re playing Fortnite together. It's a true big brother/little brother relationship.

AEW Revolution Zero Hour streams on YouTube at 4pm PT on Sunday, March 9th. The full PPV begins at 5pm PT following the conclusion of Zero Hour.