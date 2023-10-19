The Big Picture Aaryn Williams' offensive comments towards fellow houseguests, particularly people of color, caused controversy during her time on Big Brother 15.

Aaryn claims her offensive comments were just jokes and blames being stereotyped as a Southerner for the backlash she received.

Despite the negative reception, Aaryn does not regret her appearance on the show and acknowledges that it gave her a platform and led to her meeting her husband.

Big Brother 15 isn't remembered fondly by the fandom. Aaryn Williams, formerly Aaryn Gries', comments about her fellow houseguests are a major reason why. She faded from reality TV after her season and currently makes content about her family on YouTube. The controversial former houseguest addressed her eviction with Julie Chen Moonves in a new interview 10 years later.

Aaryn Williams Has Mixed Feelings About Big Brother 15

Image via CBS

Aaryn insulted how Candice Stewart, a Black houseguest, and falsely accused her of things. She also told other houseguests to be careful in the dark because they might not see her, which was racially insenstive. Amanda Zuckerman warned her the people of color in the house were uncomfortable with her comments, and Aaryn said "that's the most obnoxious annoying thing I ever heard." She claimed her comments were "jokes" at the time, and Amanda said it wasn't taken that way. These comments weren't made in a joking manner, but usually out of anger while venting to other houseguests. Aaryn said Helen Kim, an Asian American houseguest, should go make some rice. Lastly, she called Andy Herren a homophobic slur while in the house.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 25’s’ America Tells Jag to ‘F-ck Off’ on His Invisible HoH

Reflecting back, Aaryn claimed she grew up on a rural ranch with her dad and "never lived outside his bubble" in a new interview. She said the offensive comments she made were the way they talked. Aaryn said she was "out of pocket" in the house. "I got called out on live TV," she said on The Right View With Lara Trump. "I was 22 and I got called out on live TV, and I was very shocked. Because Julie had immediately called me racist and homophobic like right out the bat." She expected to come out to a round of applause by the live audience, and instead, she was booed and her interview was about the comments she made.

The former's houseguest retelling of her exit interview isn't correct. She was evicted and placed ninth in the season. Moonves first addressed the five and zero vote and how Aaryn lost support in the house. "In the early days of this game, you said some pretty harsh things about your fellow housemates," the host later said. "Amanda even tried to warn you, give you a heads up that some of your words, others were interpreting as being racist. How do you respond to that?" Aaryn claimed she was being stereotyped as a Southerner and her comments were "out of context." Some people in the audience laughed at this reasoning. Moonves then listed the racist comments Aaryn made who looked shocked. "I do not remember saying those things," she replied.

Aaryn accused the show of taking her worst moments, but Big Brother had live feeds for viewers to watch the houseguests at any time. The mother says she has a platform now because of Big Brother, so she doesn't regret it. She also met her husband at a reality TV reunion in Houston. But she has "mixed feelings" about her appearance on the show.