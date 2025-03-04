Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie is revealing what life has been like for him after the show, and it turns out that he’s in some serious financial trouble. The former reality star has revealed that he completely burned through his $500,000 winnings from the show early on. Not just that, but Jackson was left without a job, had no car, and was completely uncertain of his plans for the future then.

The Big Brother alum recently appeared on Julie Chen Mooves’s God 101 and uploaded a clip from it on social media. In the video, Jackson talks about being at a very “delicate place in his life” when he won the show. According to the former reality star, he had no mentorship or financial guidance to help him maximize his prize money, which led to a series of poor decisions. Jackson talked about struggling with health issues and “five years of addiction” before appearing on the show and how he had to quit using Xanax and Cocaine to appear on Big Brother.

While his time on the show was pretty successful, Jackson admits to spiraling downhill after winning at the age of just 24. The former winner claimed that the sudden fame and money weren’t good for him, and his carelessness soon resulted in a “net negative” bank balance. Jackson had to move back in with his family. “I hit rock bottom more times than I can count,” he added. Michael shared that as scary as the experience was, it helped him grow closer to religion and rebuild himself. He is currently married to Caitlin Goodrich, and the two welcomed their first child, Sophia Grace, in May 2024.

The Future of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Remains Uncertain

It looks like Celebrity Big Brother will not be making a return in 2025 because, according to the producers, there are no immediate plans to bring the show back. The hit reality spinoff last aired in 2022 and has been on an indefinite hiatus since then. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan claimed that while they would love to bring the show back, everything depends on CBS’s scheduling priorities.

Allison confessed that she wants Celebrity Big Brother to be “its own thing” and to air every other year, if not annually. She added that she will continue to advocate for its revival because. Rich chimed in and explained that CBS considers multiple factors before renewing a show for another season. This includes available airtime along with scripted programming commitments. “There are usually much bigger things in play,” noted the executive producer.

Earlier, in November 2024, Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan also announced that the Big Brother Reindeer Games would not be returning for a second season due to CBS's delayed fall schedule. However, they remain hopeful that Celebrity Big Brother will return for 2026 and align with the year’s Winter Olympics, similar to previous seasons of the show.

All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.