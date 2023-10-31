The Big Picture Female houseguests in Big Brother often face challenges in forming alliances with other women for fear of betrayal by the guys.

Blue accused America of not being a girl's girl because she always shared information with the male houseguests instead of prioritizing the women.

Blue's attempt to discredit America by telling Mecole that she wasn't a girl's girl didn't work, and it seems that Blue's reasoning was flawed.

It's not easy being a woman in the Big Brother house. There is sometimes a desire from the female houseguests to work together at the beginning of the season of the reality TV show, but then question if one of them will sell them out to the guys. The woman in question typically gets labeled as not being a "girl's girl" because she'll put men above her fellow ladies. Blue Kim recently accused America Lopez of not being a girl's girl behind her back. The comment may signal an end to the friendship the two formed.

Blue Says America Traded on Her in Favor of the Guys in Big Brother 25

Image via CBS

Blue and America were evicted during the double eviction. They answered questions about their game in exit interviews and Blue addressed telling Mecole Hayes that America wasn't a girl's girl on the live feeds. She said it was because America told Cory Wurtenberger that she was targeting him. "I don't know why Blue even told America that," Mecole said to herself after Blue left. So Blue's attempt to discredit America didn't seem to work.

"I didn't think America was a girl's girl because initially everything that I said to her just always went back to the boys," she told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "And I felt like she [...] wasn't playing her own game, and she apologized to me as well for choosing the guys over choosing a relationship with me."

Blue and America were in The Family Style alliance at the beginning of the season. But that alliance quickly fell apart. The ladies continued to talk about their personal lives. Blue started a showmance with Jared Fields, while America became closer with Cory. Jared and Cory were working together too, but that changed when Jared started targeting America. The showmances were at war, but Blue and America wanted to continue to be friends. That friendship changed after Jared was evicted from the game.

Blue was obsessed with getting revenge on Cory because he was Head of Household when Jared was evicted. She became closer to his mother, Cirie Fields in the game. She hoped that America was going home during the double eviction, and she was a pawn. Instead, she was the first to leave and America followed her. Fans will see if Blue and America are on better terms in the jury house on Thursday, November 2's episode with a jury segment.

That leaves Cirie, Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane Ball, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains in the game. The finale will show the two remaining houseguests making their arguments on why they should win the $750,000 prize. America wasn't happy with Jag blindsiding her and Cory a couple of weeks ago. Jag also waited until the last minute to tell Blue that she was going home. Blue and America could refuse to vote for him to win, which would make Matt a favorite to win if he makes it to the end. However, Jag is aware of his bad position after America told him that Cory thought Matt played a better game. Jag might cut Matt breaking up The Minutemen to take home the prize.

On Sunday, November 5, there will be a special live eviction episode of Big Brother 25.