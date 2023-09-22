The Big Picture Big Brother 25 live double evictions are chaotic, with little time for strategy and apologies. Two houseguests were evicted, but they're still in the house.

Big Brother 25 live double evictions are inherently messy. There is little to no time to talk because a week of gameplay is played in less than an hour. Houseguests try to get ahead of this by making their plans when they feel like a double eviction is coming. Well, that time came on September 21, and two people were evicted from the CBS show. However, they're still in the house, and apologies are being made.

Who was evicted in the Big Brother 25 double eviction?

The double eviction started with America Lopez and Cameron Hardin on the block. Cameron was evicted and Julie Chen Moonves revealed the double eviction to the cast. Jared Fields was a major target in the house because he was confronted for lying about Jag Bains and being in multiple alliances. Blue Kim was surprised to hear about Jared's alliance, For Real For Real with America, Cirie Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, Mecole Haynes, Felicia Cannon, and Izzy Gleicher. She confronted him about it in episode 21.

"Don't start doing that to me, bro because that makes me feel like I can trust you," Jared told Blue when she didn't want to drop the source of her information. "That's fine," she told him. "So it's fine that I can't trust you?" he asked her. "Yeah, that doesn't sit well with me."

Blue asked him how the other side of the house knew about their alliance. He said he didn't know and then told her to calm down. She cried in the diary room about the conversation and said she could blow up his game. Blue revealed more about Jared and Cirie's game to Matt Klotz and Jag Bains on the live feeds. They talked about targeting Jared next, and she kept that a secret. America and Blue also talked game and America revealed she wanted Jared out.

So it wasn't a complete surprise to Blue when Cory won Head of Household in the double eviction that he planned to put her up next to Jared. Matt won the veto and didn't use it. The houseguests evicted Jared with Cirie being the sole vote for him to stay. Cameron and Jared are now "Big Brother zombies." They returned to the house after the episode and one of them will resurrect their game later this week. Jared looked for answers.

Blue Says She Didn’t Want Jared to Make His Target Bigger

Blue told Jared that her game relationship changed with him after Thursday's heated conversation. Jared was upset that she played him and he had no clue. He admitted that was a "great game move." Blue claimed she wasn't plotting against him, but had the goal to fix their relationships with other houseguests. She said she didn't trust Jared with the information of America targeting him yet because he might make himself a bigger target. "I thought I had an extra week," she told him. "I thought I had time. That really is what it is."

Jared claimed he apologized to her when he hurt her feelings, and she still didn't trust him. He brought up whether their personal relationship would change because of this. "I'll give you your time," Blue told him. "I'll give you your space, whatever you need." She later told him repeatedly that she was sorry, and he said he believed that.

Jared said he heard from other people that Blue knew he was a target on Monday. He said he could've changed his plan from targeting Cameron to someone else. Blue mentioned she can't get between him and Cirie given their mother-and-son relationship. So she still has to look out for herself. The showmance returned to cuddling in the early morning of September 22. If Jared returns to the game, then they'll be back to working together. But if Jared loses to Cameron, then Blue is going to be in danger. Everyone else is basically a duo except for Bowie Jane, who Blue previously said she would put on the block.