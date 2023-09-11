The Big Picture Bowie Jane realizes her alliances are fake and feels betrayed by her allies who voted against her.

Bowie Jane is considering her options and questioning her loyalty to the Bye Bye Bitches alliance.

Bowie Jane may have found some comfort in Cameron as they discuss their strategy, but she could potentially be the target for elimination in the future.

Bowie Jane has taken the backseat so far on Big Brother 25. She became a member of the Bye Bye Bitches alliance with Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, and Mecole Hayes in the first week. The alliance hasn't really met since then, but Bowie believes the alliance is alive and well. Cirie also formed the Legend 25 alliance with Bowie, Cameron Hardin, Red Utley, Matt Klotz, Izzy, Felicia, and Mecole to cover her bases on the reality TV show. But this was a fake one to Cirie and some members had a rude awakening to that.

Bowie Jane Realizes Her Big Brother 25 Alliances Are Fake

Image via CBS

Episode 17 picked up after Red was evicted and Cameron won Head of Household (HoH). Bowie Jane returned to her room crying. "So obviously my group voted against what I was doing," she said in the diary room. "So that was a bit rank. I think it's rude. It's weak. People have weak...and they're spineless." She found some comfort in Cameron, the only other person who voted to keep Red, winning HoH. The DJ spoke her mind to the allies that burned her.

"So you all left me with him," Bowie Jane told Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy. "You choose who you want to be with," Cirie told her. "You still have this if you want it." She pointed to the Bye Bye Bitches sign in their room. "I mean I'm not sure that I do 'cause what was that?" Bowie Jane said she'd like to have known the other votes so she could make her own decision. Bowie Jane said it was hard that her mates weren't honest with her.

"Bowie gotta stay with us for right now," Felicia said in the diary room. "And if she doesn't we're gonna let her know she'll be the next one we'll be voting out." The ladies claimed everyone in the game was hiding information from other people. "Don't blame it all on me," Bowie Jane told them. "I am upset because people have not told me."

Izzy and Felicia tried to convince her to be their spy to figure out Cameron's plan. "Like come on!" Bowie Jane said in the diary room. "I'm not falling for sh-t. I do not trust anyone. So I've got my wits about me. I mean I've got to be smart about this now, so I will suck it up."

Bowie May Be Done For Good

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The live feeds showed Bowie Jane walking away from that conversation more forgiving of Cirie. However, Felicia's more tough words didn't land with her. This only falls into Cirie's previous plan of throwing Felicia under the bus. They had a final two, but Cirie found out Felicia outed it to Jared Fields in hopes for him to become her other option.

Mecole also did a good job having a private conversation with Bowie Jane after the vote. Mecole assured her that her reputation would be fine since she came across as a loyal person with her vote. She advised her to be normal, so it won't negatively affect her game. So Bowie Jane will probably feel comfortable working with them in the future.

Bowie Jane and Cameron agreed that they were good with each other. However, they're going to keep their distance from each other in the house to try and cover that up. Cameron avoided telling her his nominations, so she didn't have to lie to her alliance. They agreed they would become closer later in the game.

The good thing is Cameron nominated Felicia and Izzy on the block. Bowie Jane has the opportunity to vote to evict Felicia if the veto doesn't change anything. That might be another outlet for her to move past everything. This would unfortunately be bad for her game. Cirie has no plans to be loyal to Bowie Jane, and this situation is a glimpse into that. Felicia later told Mecole that when it comes down to five Bowie Jane needs to be the first to go.