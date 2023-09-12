The Big Picture The power dynamic in Big Brother 25 could shift after the Head of Household (HoH) didn't win in week 6.

The Big Brother 25 game has the potential to change since the power structure didn't win Head of Household (HoH) in week 6. The reality TV show has people compete in competitions each week, and then the houseguests vote on someone to evict. The winner of the season gets the most jury votes and wins $750,000. Fans can check in on the houseguests through 24-hour live feeds on Paramount+. The live feeds on early September 12 morning revealed Cameron Hardin learning why his closest ally Red Utley turned on him before his eviction. Will that change out this week plays out?

How did Cameron and Red's Big Brother 25 Alliance Break?

Cameron and Red became close allies in the first weeks of the game. They named themselves The Chillers and had a final two deal. Jared Fields won HOH and nominated Cameron and Red. Jared, Cirie Fields, and more came up with the plan to separate them with a lie. Jared told Red that Cameron was willing to be a pawn to take him out of the game. Cameron could tell Red was upset with him and tried to ask why. Red said they needed to "cool it" and refused to confront Cameron about the alleged betrayal.

Cameron won the power of veto and used it on himself. Jared replaced him with Jag Bains. Later in the week, houseguests noticed Cameron and Red started to talk again. Cirie pushed to evict Red to keep them separate for good. Cameron and Bowie Jane were the only votes to evict Jag. Cameron managed to win HOH after the eviction. This position usually means game information comes to them from houseguests, who want to stay off the block.

America Tells Cameron About Jared's Lie

Cameron told America Lopez that he left the Legend 25 team after the Red eviction. That's why he's also outspoken about wanting Izzy Gleicher to go home this week. "I love that guy," Cameron said in reference to Red. "I still love that guy, and you can not convince me otherwise that he did what he did on purpose. You can not convince me."

"Oh no," America replied. "They told him that you were talking a bunch of sh-t. And that's probably why he spilled everything." Cameron asked who did this. "The people you put up," she answered. Cameron was still confused, so she named Cirie and Izzy. He admitted to not knowing anything about what caused his rift with Red.

"They told Red or like Red was told that you had come up here to the HOH last week and said, 'I know Red has got to go. If he goes, that's alright. America should be up as a replacement. If not, I'll go up,'" America explained. "But you volunteered to go up next to him." Cameron was shocked by this and claimed he never said America's name. He recounted how Jared already planned to put Red on the block when he came to talk to him.

Cameron theorized that this "information" went from Jared to Blue Kim, then to Izzy and Cirie. America corrected him saying Jared is closer to Izzy. However, Cameron didn't believe this. America also told him that he was the target instead of Red last week. Again Cameron said this wasn't true. She clarified that Jared was targeting him. "Things change," Cameron said. So it looks like Cameron will continue to trust Jared. Jared won power of veto and didn't use it to stop Cameron from putting Cirie on the block. The house currently wants to evict Felicia Cannon over Izzy.