The Big Picture Cirie Fields, a Survivor legend, has gained significant protection in the Big Brother 25 house through strategic alliances and her son's presence.

After the eviction of Izzy, Cirie and her son Jared regained power and are seeking revenge on their opponents.

Cirie is distancing herself from Jared to downplay their relationship, but she must be careful to maintain her alliances and keep her lies straight.

Spoilers ahead for the Head of Household wall competition winnerCirie Fields played Survivor four times and is considered the best castaway to never win. Now she's trying her social strategy in the Big Brother 25 house. Big Brother has houseguests living together in a house with cameras and microphones tracking their every move for the CBS episodes and live feeds found on Paramount+ and Pluto. The houseguests compete in competitions every week, nominate people on the block, and then evict at least one nominated person. Some evicted houseguests go to the jury house after eviction and the finale has them vote on the winner who will receive $750,000.

Cirie Fields Was Completely Protected on Big Brother 25

Season 25 started with 16 new houseguests. They found Cirie in the house pouring champagne after the first competition. Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Izzy Gleicher recognized her. Izzy even immediately pulled Jared Fields aside to tell him she knew he was Cirie's son. The Survivor alum got the advantage of not being in the first challenge. The losers in each wave were immediately on the block and two could be saved by the Head of Household (HoH).

She also had the advantages and disadvantages of having her son in the house. If their secret comes out, then that could paint a big target on their backs. But if they work in different alliances and share information, then that's a huge advantage. They did just that at the beginning of the season. Jared was in the Family Style alliance and told Cirie about it. She was able to make The Professor alliance and target Family Style, and break them up.

However, Cirie didn't rest on her son's connection to be protected. She made alliances with everyone in the house with For Real For Real, Bye Bye Bitches, Legend 25, Brown Sugar Babes, and The Seven Deadly Sins. Each alliance was conveniently the "real" one when those members had power, or "fake" when they lost it. The members weren't outing the alliance and felt like they had a Survivor legend in their pocket. The biggest risk to this stacked-alliance strategy is that Cirie had a hard time keeping them straight. Luckily, Izzy was good at reminding her which alliance was which. She was able to win over allies every time someone started to question Cirie's motives. But there was one shot Cirie made that truly revealed her allegiance.

She evicted Red Utley leaving Cameron Hardin without his ally. Cameron won HoH and America told him Jared drove a wedge between him and Red. America then told him Jared is close with Cirie. Cameron took a shot at Cirie's true core alliance with Izzy and Felicia Cannon by putting them on the block. Izzy was evicted eight to one in episode 19. Cirie for the first time voted against the house.

Cirie and Jared Regain Power After Izzy's Eviction

After Izzy's eviction, the houseguests went into the iconic wall competition. Jared won meaning he, Cirie, and Felicia could get their revenge on the other side of the house. Felicia isn't totally aware that her closest allies planned to evict her. The problem is they still need allies to make it to the jury and the end. Jared burned some bridges in the past week.

On September 14 before the live eviction, Jared lied to Matt Klotz and Cory claiming Jag Bains outed their plan to evict Izzy. Jag, Cory, Matt, America, Cameron, Bowie Jane Ball were working together on this vote after Cory and America made them realize Jared and Cirie were tricking them. Jared was confronted about that lie with Bowie Jane, Matt, Cory, Jag, and Cirie in the room. Jag denied revealing the Izzy plan, and Jared and Cirie were put on the spot for making fake alliances. So will anyone believe them moving forward? Will they make the right shot to break apart this new structure?

Blue Kim was upset about almost missing out on the vote and losing the HoH competition seconds before it ended. She tried to get information out of Jared after telling Jag he tricked her into going against him. Jared instead got more information out of Blue and tried to assure her that Cirie would be more loyal to her with one less ally. Felicia told Bowie that Jared was trustworthy and she agreed. So Cirie still has wiggle room to work with them in the future unless Felicia finds out about Cirie's plan to betray her. Cirie knows Felicia is a threat because she previously told Jared about her final two with Cirie and told him she is considering going to the end with him instead.

Cirie's relationship with Mecole Hayes also took a hit this week. She almost blindsided her by evicting Felicia, whom Mecole wanted to keep. Bowie and other houseguests let Mecole know that Felicia was in danger, and was later convinced to flip the vote. She'll probably continue to work with Cirie, but keep her options open with the other side of the house.

Jared considered putting Cory and Jag on the block this week, then backdoor Cameron hours after the eviction. If Cameron wins the veto, then Jag is going home. So the past week hasn't changed his nominations much. He threatened Cory with putting America on the block a few days ago. But the argument between Cory and Jared moved Cory up on his list. Cirie will probably lean more into her relationships since competition isn't her strength. However, if Cameron goes, that'll lead to different houseguests winning competitions. That also means Cory and America will be in the house, and that's dangerous for Cirie. How they spread information is what led to this vote flip.

The morning after the eviction Jared checked with Cirie about nominations. She said America and Cory were the obvious choice, or Jag and America. Jared told her about the Jag and Cory idea, and she laughed. Jared stressed that he really wanted to nominate America, but Cirie warned him of not playing emotionally. They agree that Cameron needs to be the ultimate plan. Cirie told Jared to possibly make a deal with Jag not to put each other up.

Cirie Distances Herself From Jared

The mother already started distancing herself from her son. Cirie repeatedly said she wasn't guilty of what Cory was accusing Jared of in their argument. The problem is Cirie's closeness with Jared was revealed in the past week, so she'll have to put in work to downplay that relationship. This might mean they'll sneak and limit their interactions. But that opens Jared left to his own devices to lie again, or threaten allies, which blew up their spot this week.

The other option is Cirie tries to reform Jared's bad reputation with the other side of the house. She's very convincing, so it's possible, and this fluid house has a habit of forgetting past offenses. Cirie previously wanted to keep Cory close and prevent Jared from targeting him. She can either try to win Cory back and lie about her relationship with Jared, or she can drop Cory completely and focus on her other relationships.

Cirie tends to rely on the same sayings when she's put on the spot. If someone accuses her of having multiple alliances, then she says everyone has done the same. If someone accuses her of lying to someone about the authenticity of an alliance, then she claims an alliance isn't real if it never met. Bowie Jane is the only one who has pushed back on her logic. Cirie is going to need to come up with new ways to twist her deceitful gameplay if this doesn't work.

Lastly, Cirie is really going to need help keeping her lies and alliances straight. Izzy was a huge help for that because she was in so many of her alliances. Cirie previously tried to run through a seven-person alliance with Mecole, and she let her know that she wasn't in that one. They were able to laugh it off, but that probably won't happen again after this messy week. Jared's HoH win gives Cirie a week to figure out her future in the game. But they'll both be very vulnerable in next week's double eviction.