The Big Picture The families of Big Brother 25 houseguests are forming friendships as they support their family members on the show. Zach Wurtenberger has a fun watch party for his brother Cory.

Jared won Head of Household after an argument with Cory and nominated America and Cory for eviction. Jag won the veto and used it on Cory.

Cameron and Jared's games are "undead" and will return to the house, changing the dynamics as the Scaryverse twist is revealed. No competitions or nominations this week.

The families of Big Brother 25 houseguests are forming their own friendships as they watch their family members. Zach Wurtenberger was mentioned on the show as being Cory Wurtenberger's older brother. He was also on Survivor 42 and placed 17th. The first time Cory voted this season he said, "I beat you, Zach" in reference to his brother's early exit. Cory's game was in danger in week 7, but he at least had the house on his side. Zach showed he had a fun watch party to see if his brother would survive the block.

Cory and Jag's brothers watched their veto moment with Big Brother alums

Jared Fields won Head of Household (HoH) after having an argument with Cory in front of multiple houseguests. Cory called him out for lying about Jag outing the plan to evict Izzy Gleicher. Jared repeatedly denied it until Cory brought Jag into the room who could confirm he didn't betray him. This made America Lopez, Matt Glotz, Cory, and Mecole Haynes want to work together even more. But Jared's win meant someone on their side was going home.

He nominated America and Cory on the block with the plan to backdoor Cameron Hardin. Cameron was high on Jared's list because he wanted to backdoor his mom, Cirie Fields last week and is a competition threat. Episode 21 showed everyone competing in the veto competition. Jag won with the fastest time and used the veto on Cory. Jared replaced him with Cameron.

Zach tweeted a picture shaking hands with Jag's brother, Jasmair, and giving him a Starbucks gift card. "Thanks for the veto king," he wrote. This was after Zach and Cory's mom, Stephanie tweeted, "Hey @jagbains please send me Jag’s address I want to send him a Starbucks Gift Card or whatever he’d like! #BB25." That's not all. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 shared a video on their Instagram story watching the episode with Zach and Jasmair. They cheer when Jag announces he's using the veto on Cory.

So it looks like Cory and Jag have supporters who aren't relatives too. Episode 22 was the double eviction, which started with Cameron's eviction. Cory won HoH and nominated Blue Kim and Jared. The veto was a close one and Jag almost won, but Matt pulled out his first competition win. He decided not to use the veto and keep the nominations the same. The houseguests voted to evict Jared with Cirie being the sole vote to keep him. "Cory just tied my comp record #BB25," Zach tweeted that night after his win.

These evictions would've totally changed the house since Cameron and Jared won most of the competitions this season. But Julie Chen Moonves revealed the Scaryverse twist. Cameron and Jared's games are "undead," will return to the house, and one of them will be resurrecting their game. This week there will be no HoH competition, veto competition, or nominations. That means there is no episode on Wednesday and Thursday's episode will be at 9 p.m. EST.