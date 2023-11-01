The Big Picture Big Brother 25 fans are upset with Matt, Jag, and Bowie for isolating Felicia and Cirie, leading to tensions in the house.

Jag and Bowie have devised a plan to sabotage Felicia in the upcoming Head of Household competition to secure their alliance's spot in the final three.

This plan has angered fans, who believe it is unfair to target Felicia and treat her unfairly, especially considering her age and physical disadvantage.

With just one week left in the game, some Big Brother fans are not happy with Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Bowie Jane Ball. All three houseguests are still in the game alongside Felicia Cannon and Survivor legend, Cirie Fields. The trio have been working closely together to make it to the final three in just a few short days. In doing so, they have been targeting Felicia and Cirie.

All three of these players have made history by joining the cast of Big Brother. Matt is the first ever Deaf contestant to play the game. The Louisiana native is a Deaflympics gold medalist. Because of his strong physique, it was assumed that he would be a competition beast on the show. While he has had his fair share of wins, Jag has had more. Jag also made history by being the first-ever Sikh-Punjabi contestant. Lastly, Bowie Jane is the first Australian to move into the famous house in hopes of winning the large cash prize.

Not long after the season began, Matt and Jag quickly became close friends. It did not take long for this friendship to become a partnership as the duo formed the "Minutemen" alliance. Together, Matt and Jag have been dominating the game. As more and more houseguests were sent packing, the "Minutemen" began working closely with Bowie Jane. Once the three players secured their spots in the final five, they decided to give a name to their alliance. Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane now refer to themselves as "The Mafia" alliance. Their goal is to make it to the final three all together.

Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane have been in power for four Head of Household reigns in a row. During week 11, Jag was crowned the secret Head of Household in a season twist. Despite nearly all of the houseguests discovering his secret power, Jag managed to get a major threat out of the house, Cory Wurtenberger. This reign broke up the powerful showmance of Cory and America Lopez. Because Jag's power was technically supposed to be a secret, he was eligible to play in the following Head of Household competition. Jag ultimately won Head of Household for a second week in a row, which is foreign to the Big Brother game. This time he took out Blue Kim, a former close ally. Following her eviction, Bowie Jane won power, sending America to the jury house as well.

Now, to make it to the end of the game together, Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane need to send both Felicia and Cirie to the jury house. Luckily, Matt secured his first Head of Household win following the second double-eviction of the season. While ultimately showing his cards, Matt nominated Felicia and Cirie despite having an alleged final four with them along with Jag. Because Jag won yet another Power of Veto, leaving the nominations the same, either Cirie or Felicia will be the next houseguest to join the jury.

'Big Brother 25' Fans Don't Like How Matt Jag and Bowie Are Treating Felicia and Cirie

With just five players left in the game, tensions are rising inside the Big Brother house. Many fans are not happy with Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane for the way they have been treating both Felicia and Cirie. Since Matt made his nominations, there has been a silent division in the house. Live-feed viewers have watched as Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane isolated themselves from Felicia and Cirie. The final five are rarely seen spending time all together. Cirie and Felica have spent the majority of their time in the Comic Room together while Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane have locked themselves away in the Head of Household room.

While in the Head of Household room together, Jag and Bowie Jane came up with a plan to essentially sabotage Felicia in the upcoming Head of Household competition. Since the two are planning on voting to evict Cirie during Thursday's live eviction, Felicia will be joining them in the next Head of Household competition. This competition is very vital as it will secure the winner a spot in the Big Brother 25 final three. Therefore, they do not want Felicia to win as it will ruin their plan of "The Mafia" alliance making it to the final three.

To ensure Felicia does not do well in the competition, Jag and Bowie Jane agreed they need to make her paranoid in the days leading up to the live show. They plan to favor Cirie prior to the eviction by asking her to play pool or simply engaging in more conversations with her. By doing so, Felicia will begin to spiral thinking the votes are flipping to evict her instead of Cirie. They also agreed that the night before the live show Matt should keep Felicia up late by talking to her as much as possible. This will make her lose sleep, therefore she will be tired during the competition; however, it will not affect Matt as he will not be eligible to play. Meanwhile, Jag and Bowie Jane will make sure to be in bed early to get as much rest as possible.

This master plan angered many Big Brother fans. Felicia is the oldest female contestant to ever compete in the treacherous game. Because of this many believe she is already at a disadvantage in the physical competitions, therefore, there is no need to make it even more difficult for her. Additionally, some fans believe this plan is borderline bullying rather than game play. When Matt eventually returned to the Head of Household room, they let him in on the plan to which he agreed to it. Additionally, fans were not happy that the trio allegedly hid alcohol from Felicia and Cirie to save it for themselves as they are given a very limited amount only on special occasions.

There is a fine line between what is fair gameplay and what is bullying inside the Big Brother game. Often, fans tend to disagree on this topic. Some fans do believe that there is nothing wrong the plan that Jag and Bowie Jane came up with as it is simply part of the game. It is unclear whether Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane were serious about their plan or simply messing around. Things change inside the Big Brother house with the flip of a switch. Another houseguest will be sent to the jury house on Thursday, leaving just four players remaining in the Big Brother game.

There will be a special Big Brother 25 live eviction to air on Sunday, November 5.