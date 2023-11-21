The Big Picture Felicia Cannon, the fourth-place finisher in Big Brother 25, reflects on her lonely final days in the game, feeling isolated by the final three.

Despite facing eviction multiple times, Felicia proved herself as a strong player with a strong social game, surviving and making it far in the competition.

Felicia's loyalty stayed with fellow houseguest Cirie Fields throughout the season, but she was ultimately evicted by Jag Bains, who chose to stay loyal to his alliance with Matt Klotz and Bowie Jane Ball.

Now that Big Brother 25 has come to an end and the houseguests have had time to reflect on the season, Felicia Cannon is opening up about the lonely final days of the game. Felicia came in fourth place this season, making her the last member of the Big Brother jury. On finale night, Felicia cast her vote for Matt Klotz to be crowned the winner; however, Jag Bains ultimately took home the win.

Felicia made Big Brother history upon moving into the famous house at the start of the season. The Georgia native became the oldest female houseguest to ever compete on the show. This also made her the oldest houseguest of season 25. Despite this, Felicia still made it quite far in the game, coming just shy of making it to finale night. In doing so, Felicia even secured a Head of Household win.

Although she did not win many competitions, Felicia proved herself to be a strong player. She found herself sitting on the block eight times throughout the season, including in the first week. Despite this, Felicia always found a way to survive eviction. Two of the eight times she was nominated, she had another houseguest use their Power of Veto to remove her from the block. This proves that Felicia had a strong social game. With her strong social game, Felicia was also able to quietly stir up some drama in the house as well.

Throughout the season, Felicia was a part of numerous different alliances. Despite having some differences time and time again, her true loyalty stayed with Survivor legend Cirie Fields. The two were nearly inseparably as they bonded inside the house while sharing a bedroom. Together, Felicia and Cirie made it to the final five. After Matt won Head of Household in week 13, he nominated the duo. Despite Cirie never being his true target, his fellow alliance members, Jag and Bowie Jane Ball, felt it was better for Cirie to leave than Felicia.

The following week, Bowie Jane won her third Head of Household reign. With very few options left, Bowie Jane nominated Matt and Felicia. After Jag won the final Power of Veto of the season, he was left with an important decision to make. Jag had the sole vote to evict either Matt or Felicia. In doing so, he was deciding who would be joining him and Bowie Jane in the final three. After days of debating the decision, he decided to stay loyal to his alliance with Matt and ultimately evicted Felicia. Felicia was then sent packing, becoming the final member of the jury.

The Final Three Isolated Felicia In Her Final Days on 'Big Brother 25'

One week after returning to the real world, Felicia has opened up about her final days in the Big Brother house. Felicia recently went on Instagram live with fellow season 25 houseguest, Mecole Hayes. Mecole was evicted during week nine. Therefore, she was not a part of the jury. During the Instagram live, Felicia opened up to both Mecole as well as the viewers about her experience in the final days of the game.

In a clip shared to Twitter by the user @BigBrotherXtra, Felicia admitted that she felt very lonely leading up to her eviction. Mecole sparked the conversation by explaining that many live-feed viewers noticed that both Felicia and Cirie seemed to be isolated from the other three houseguests. In fact, many fans were angry with Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane for this. Felicia was quick to admit that these speculations were in fact true.

When there were just five houseguests left in the game, Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane isolated themselves from Cirie and Felicia. They rarely spent any time with the duo; however, the trio was nearly inseparable. This situation ultimately really upset Felicia. She recalled, “For two or three days they [Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane] basically stayed upstairs in the HOH [room] and me and Cirie were downstairs.” Felicia continued on to reveal that throughout those days the trio would barely talk to her and Cirie. They would, however, eat the food that Cirie and Felicia cooked.

One specific moment that Felicia recalled as an example was from day 90 of 100 in the Big Brother house. The group asked production, who they referred to as Mr. B, if they could have some alcoholic beverages to celebrate only having ten days left in the game. Mr. B ultimately gave them their request by leaving a bottle of wine in the storage room for the group to share. Aside from this wine, the only other alcohol in the house was the bottle of wine Bowie Jane had leftover from her Head of Household reign, as well as another bottle of wine Matt had leftover from his reign as well. Therefore, together, the trio of Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane had two bottles of wine of their own for them to share. Despite this, they still made Felicia and Cirie share the new bottle of wine evenly with them. Felicia and Cirie felt this was not right as they had their own alcohol saved in the Head of Household room for them to share, which they did not offer to share with the duo.

Alcohol aside, Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane never invited Cirie and Felicia to hang out or spend time with them in the Head of Household room. Felicia explained it as there being “two different alliances in the house.” The isolation was very obvious to bother Cirie and Felicia.

Just a few nights before Cirie’s eviction, Felicia confronted the group about their recent behaviors. Felicia explained to Jag that when it would soon become the final four it would not be right to leave one person all alone while they continued to hang out as a group. She admitted that the situation didn’t “feel right.” Following Cirie's eviction, Felicia was primarily all alone for the three days leading up to her eviction.

Felicia was not afraid to admit that the isolation hurt her feelings. It made her see all three of the houseguests in a light she had never seen them in before. She ultimately began to look at them a little differently than she did for the majority of the season. This also later affected her decision on who she wanted to vote for to win Big Brother 25.

Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount Plus. A new spinoff, Big Brother Reindeer Games, will premiere on CBS on December 11.

